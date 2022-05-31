Presentation on Ocean Beach Pier at Top of Agenda of the OB Planning Board – Wed., June 1 at Newbreak Church

This month’s Ocean Beach Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, June 1, will be held at Newbreak Church at 2069 Ebers Street, at 6 pm.

The big agenda item is a presentation about the future of the OB Pier by James Nagelvoort, the city’s Director of Engineering and Capital projects department. The Board is expecting a good turnout for the much-anticipated presentation — which is why the meeting will be held at the church on the corner of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard and Ebers.

There are also two projects for the Board to review.

4953 Coronado Avenue

This project located at 4953 Coronado Avenue was presented at the May board meeting. Here is how it is shown on the agenda:

The board will review the application for a Coastal Development Permit to demolish an existing detached garage at an existing single-family residence and construct a new 1,200 S.F. 2-story ADU with attached Garage, second floor deck and roof deck, at 4953 Coronado Avenue. The motion from the PRC was: Recommend approval of project contingent on meeting the FAR requirement in Code Section131.0446(e) and providing more open railing on 2nd floor balcony wall.

At the May meeting, the project generated much discussion and many comments from neighbors of the project. Unfortunately, the applicant was not present and the Board decided to kick the project to the June meeting in order to provide the applicant with an opportunity to respond.

4705 Point Loma Avenue

The second project was also postponed last month. It’s at 4705 Point Loma Avenue, the southwest corner of Ebers Street and Point Loma Avenue. The property has been vacant and deteriorating for many years, and was used briefly by the Veterans of Foreign Wars as a sort of clubhouse, and before that was Rancho’s Market. Here’s the agenda description:

The Board will review the application for Coastal Development Permit for a demolition of an existing retail structure and construction of 2 MDU buildings with 4 units each at 4705 Point Loma Ave. This project is an affordable housing density bonus project of 8 units total.

The motion from the PRC was: Recommend denial based on not complying with Community Plan in regards to building spacing [Section 4.6] and lack of ground level patios, courtyards and interaction with public right-of-way [Section 4.2]

The board is hoping the applicant will attend and address issues raised by the reviewing sub-committee of the board.

Here is the official agenda: