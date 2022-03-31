Bicycle Accidents and the New Bike Counter on 30th Street

By Geoff Page

In September 2021, The OB Rag carried a piece titled, “The Politics of Fear: Bicycling Deaths, Crosswalks and Dog Bites,” by this writer. The piece contained a review of 13 cycling accidents and it created a howl of anger from cycling advocates.

The anger was directed at anyone who had the temerity to question the public agenda of those promoting cycling. It was shown in the article that the use of these 13 accidents to further the cyclists’ cause was dishonest.

The reaction to the piece was so strong that a cycling nut from Los Angeles, Peter Flax, descended on The Rag and this writer and did everything he could to discredit both.

It was discovered that Flax was trashing this writer on Twitter. Having a Twitter account for several years, but never having used it, I engaged Flax on that forum. But, he quickly retreated from a tough conversation and blocked this writer from his account.

During those exchanges, another, local, cycling nut case, Paul Jameson, jumped into the fray criticizing The Rag and this writer. He was also briefly engaged on Twitter and very quickly also blocked this writer rather than answer difficult questions.

Because of all this, more attention was paid to other information the cycling groups were spreading. For example, the Twitter feed today for the San Diego County Bike Coalition leads with a story about a cyclist killed in San Marcos. But, according to the news it was completely the cyclist’s fault. The Bike Coalition didn’t say that, of course.

The Bike Coalition also sends out information as San Diego Crash Alerts@SDCrashBot. It describes itself as:

“Bot tracking every bike/ped crash in San Diego. Each one is a policy failure. Run by @sdbikecoalition w/ program from @streetsforall & data from @citizenapp”

This crash alert program the bike coalition created notifies followers of every reported or actual accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian or a bicycle.

When you click on @citizenapp you get a dark map from a site called “citizen.com.” The map shows where the incident happened and the three reports that came in, as follows, starting from the bottom.

“The woman is stated to have sustained minor injuries.

Mar 6 7:38:13 PM PST

Police on the scene are blocking off the area.

Mar 6 7:32:34 PM PST

Police are responding to an unconfirmed report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Mar 6 7:32:33 PM PST

Incident reported at Fort Stockton Dr & Falcon St.”

This was all of the information available. According to the bike coalition, “Each one is a policy failure.” In the case of this one example, that is a completely unsubstantiated claim and is therefore dishonest. The pedestrian could have been at fault, in which case, no policy failed.

They Tweet out every single incident basically using information deceptively to promote their claim that the streets are unsafe because of cars and poor infrastructure. There is no way to determine who was at fault for the incidents. But, who checks these reports?

People who think the bike coalition is wonderful willfully accept this information to mean what it is intended, that all of the pedestrians and cyclists were blameless. That if we just changed our policies to do what people like the bike coalition believe we should, none of this would happen. By saying that all of these are policy failures, the bike coalition shot its credibility in its own foot.

Then, there is the new bike counter.

Bike Counter

During this new foray into Twitter, it was learned that the city installed a bike counter on 30th Street to see how many people are using the new dedicated bike lanes. These statistics are also trumpeted to show the “success” of what the cycling policies have done for 30th Street.

Having lived in town for decades, this writer remembers when 30th and University, and the surrounding areas, were depressed and not very appealing. Beginning around 2001, I visited the area including Laurel Street two blocks west of 30th on Switzer Canyon on a semi-regular basis. This writer drove this corridor regularly for years and watched it transform. The transformation was the work of many small businesses.

30th became the vibrant place it is now with restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and bars all the way south to Upas Street. People now come from all over the city to 30th, or used to.

Recently, I made a trip to see the new bike lanes that had been constructed over the last couple of years. It was appalling. All of the road north and south of University was red curb, virtually no parking was left. On both sides of the road. All to make bike lines on a busy, important street, when quiet streets parallel 30th to the east and the west.

There appears to be no accommodations for delivery trucks and several were seen precariously parked in the street. There is an alley, but a 15-foot-wide alley is not the optimal place for large, wide, tall trucks. Some of the lots with multiple businesses don’t appear to physically allow easy access from the alley.

This writer had to wonder how parents with little children and all their things would manage patronizing the businesses. Then, there is the elderly class that doesn’t move well anymore, perhaps uses a walker. How far will they have to roll?

What 30th now looks like is a place for unencumbered, healthy, young adults and for some unencumbered, healthy, older adults. For everyone else, it is a mess and will discourage certain people from coming there at all, the too old, the infirm, children, the disabled. Maybe that is by design.

Why these riders could not have been satisfied using the quiet parallel streets is the question that is never answered when posed. One day, there will be reliable information on what this has done for, or to, 30th Street.

Back to the counter. The city placed a bike counter on 30th Street about 30 feet south of University Ave., on both sides of the street. It consists of wiring embedded in the pavement much the same as traffic loops are placed. The diamond patterns are in the new bike lanes.

A tall electronic cabinet stands on the corner showing the trip count for the day and the total since the device was placed in January this year. The numbers can be seen here . https://data.eco-counter.com/public2/?id=300022074#

There is a chart that shows the bicycle and scooter trips during the day. It can be changed to show by the day, week, or month. It can also be made to show counts in each direction, north and south. It does not provide time during the day.

An email was sent to Everett Hauser, Program Manager in the Transportation Department who handled this installation. Among the questions put to him was one about how the device counted two different modes of travel.

Hauser’s reply, with a link, was: “The Eco Counter has software algorithms that differentiate bikes and scooters based on wheelbase.”

The problem was that the link went to the Eco Counter webpage that only had information about counting pedestrians and bicycles.

The Eco Counter is made by a French company named Eco Compteur. I sent an email to the company February 24 and the first response was that the counter that could count scooters would not be available until this spring.

Hauser was asked about this and replied with a link that was already viewed, the one that shows the actual counts. https://data.eco-counter.com/public2/?id=300022074

Hauser was emailed again asking if he could explain what he and the city were saying about the device and what the maker of the counting devices said. Hauser sent another link, https://www.eco-counter.com/blog/counting-bikes-e-scooters-with-zelt-evo-counter/. This went to the Blog section of the eco counter company website and it was about scooters.

There was button in the article titled “Learn more about our bicycle/scooter counting program.” Clicking the button opens a new page about a bicycle counter, no mention of scooters.

Other than this blog article that mentioned scooters, there was nothing anywhere on the site about scooters. There was nothing in the Products drop down menu.

In a follow up exchange with the device maker, the responder had no idea how San Diego was counting scooters. The link to the blog Hauser provided was sent and this was the response that came back:

“Indeed, the City of San Diego is one of the few that was able to get those counters. Also, they are using the version of the counter that requires to be hardwired. The version that we are launching this spring is the low power option that runs on batteries.

They are indeed able to differentiate between bikes and scooters then.”

Still nothing on the company website about counting scooters. If anything, San Diego may have gotten a beta version because the product is clearly not on the market today. How reliable is this equipment?

The location of the counter, and there is only one, could be questioned. It was placed right at 30th and University. When asked about the location, Hauser stated, “The site was chosen for it’s [sic] visibility in the heart of North Park. Near the North Park sign, should get lots of traffic, both bike/scooter, but also people seeing the counts.”

Naturally, for those responsible for the 30th Street bike lanes, the higher the count the better in order to counter the many criticisms of this project. What might a counter read at the halfway point or at the far north or south ends? Is one counter enough?

It would be good to know more about the cyclists such as what counts would be hourly and what the path is used for. Knowing how many are cycling commuters and how many are out for pleasure would be valuable.

Looking at the figures for trips coming and trips going, the numbers are very close. It is possible a large number of the counted cyclists are using the new path for commuting and not for soliciting the businesses along 30th. The question again would be why not use the roads paralleling 30th on the east or west sides if commuting is all they are doing?

Park Blvd.

Now there is a big push to do this same thing on Park Blvd. Another stretch of businesses that will be harmed if all the available street parking is removed. And, looking at a map, there are plainly streets that parallel Park that could serve as the bike routes. Just like there are roads that parallel 30th that could be used.

The point of all this is that statistics can be misleading, especially if presented in a dishonest manner.

Many of those advocating for bike lanes use deceptive tactics to sway the public. These tactics are self-defeating. It does not matter who tries it but when people see dishonesty, even once, trust disappears.

Add to that these groups getting into bed with developers promoting density and removing the 30-foot height limit and their credibility is shredded.