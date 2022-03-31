Hoping an Image Goes Away

by Ernie McCray
Oh, I hope
that the image
of seeing a Black-on-Black Crime
that came out of nowhere
right in front of me
on my big screen TV
will someday escape my mind.
It was such an ugly sight to see,
the vision of a man,
Will Smith,
whom I associate with laughter and glee,
doing just that, in one moment
chuckling gleefully
to Chris Rock’s comedy
and then in the next moment I see
him in a full strut,
slapping the comedian’s face
while he’s got people laughing all over the place,
nearly knocking him on his butt,
and my jaw dropped
like a tailgate on a pickup truck,
wondering “What the hell is up?”
And this attack
had come to a head
as a result of a bad joke said
about Jada Pinkett Smith’s
shaved head
and Will declared that what he did
was an example of
“art, imitating life,”
and “love making you do crazy things”
such as “fiercely defending one’s family”
like the man he portrayed
in a film that earned him an Oscar
to write about on his resume.
It pained me deeply
listening to such a gifted Black man
claiming, essentially,
that going upside the head
of a gifted Black comedian,
whose routine
maybe got a little mean,
was somehow
protecting his wife’s
wellbeing
as though his wife
isn’t recognized
as a ball of pluck and fire,
a woman who roars
and can and has taken care of her
own being as the amazing woman she is,
meaning that
all he accomplished that evening
was shaming himself
and his family
and his fans
and the film industry
and Black folks, at large,
throwing a sucker punch
to an unsuspecting victim.
Man, I hope to never lay eyes
on such a sight again
but I’ve just got wind
that this man, first known to me
as a rapper and then
as the Prince of Bel-Air,
has apologized, seemingly sincerely,
and has admitted that his misbehavior
was, indeed, out of line,
a display of poisonous and destructive violence
that has no place in a world
where there’s a need for people
to be loving and kind
and willing to make amends
that can bring hostilities to an end,
lessons much needed for the survival of humankind.
This fills me with hope
that the images of this event,
although they’ll surely never completely go away,
will nevertheless
dim a little bit
down the way.
Let the healing begin.
