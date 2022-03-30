Proof the Democrats Have Reason to Cheer

By Colleen O’Connor

Surprise!

Despite all the nay saying, downer news, and extraordinarily weak approval ratings for President Joe Biden, the Democrats have reason to cheer.

Pessimists point to voter suppression in the former Confederate states; to gerrymandered census redistricting maps in numerous GOP controlled statehouses; higher gas prices; inflation; huge debts; and culture wars about “baby racists,” the definition of a “woman.”

And the Trump-inspired right-wing adoration of Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Taken together that should cause most Democrats to throw in the towel; to give up; to weep in despair.

Here is why the Democrats should capitalize on their recent winning streak gifted to them by Republican abuse and insanity.

First and foremost, the U.S. Senate confirmation hearings of Ketanji Brown Jackson. On full display for all to witness, cringe, and be absolutely appalled by, was the incivility, cruelty and brutal, nonsensical behavior of Senators Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee.

These three “always Trumpers” delivered the knock-out blow. Not just visceral disgust at their disgusting behavior, but a reminder to all of ugliness rearing its head.

Remember the Orange County republican women that delivered a veritable electoral earthquake against Trump? Bet on it happening again.

Proof of the shift in sentiment among voters?

Just yesterday, Susan Collins (never a profile in courage) shifted to endorsing KBJ. Mitt Romney, admitting he will “take another look” at the nominee, after calling the hearings “disrespectful.”

And the never-a Democrat, Joe Manchin, signally his support for the first black woman to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Why the newfound courage? Politicians and their caucuses take polls incessantly. Overnight polls, focus group polls, instant feedback polls. And they know the results days earlier than the press releases.

Case in point: today’s Marquette Law School Poll finds 66% of adults say that, if senators, they would support the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, while 34% would oppose her nomination.”

Only 12% view her as “not qualified.” See the poll-induced shift in sentiment?

Look for others to shift from McConnell’s “not to confirm” vote and fend for themselves.

Next up reason for Democrats to “look up”—the January 6th committee investigating the assault on the capital and the ex-President.

Damning findings daily; Trump’s 7 hours missing phone log (reminiscent of Nixon’s missing tapes); his praise for his “brilliant” “partner” Putin (while he commits atrocities in Ukraine (another losing move in a hugely unpopular war); and the non-stop, nonsense he spews in trying to delay the inevitable losses in countless investigations and lawsuits.

In addition, Trump’s endorsements for various House and Senate races are going downhill. Many turning on each other. Some convicted of fraud, accused of spousal abuse, and worse.

His social media outlet is sinking; his attention seeking attempts are now laughable (he keeps fanning the idea of being the next Speaker of the House); and his Mar-A-Lago wannabe Presidential stage increasingly under attack by 2024 Florida rival, Gov. Desantis.

In short, Trump and Trump-ism is toxic.

Then there is the news of good candidates (moderate) running on the Democratic ticket for the Senate.

Latest is the heiress of the Busch beer empire. Just yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, shaking up what has been a low-profile Democratic primary in a solidly red state.

She has solid backing among high-profile, highly influential Democrats; including the former Senator Claire McCaskill and Hillary Clinton.

Busch Valentine would be tackling former Governor, Eric Greitens, the Republican whose ex-wife accused him of physically abusing her and one of their kids.

Much more to come. The war in Ukraine will dominate the news for a while longer, but the GOP’s self-destruction is already happening.

The Democrats are winning.

Watch next for Speaker Pelosi’s congressional war chest to prove the point. And her predictions about gaining seats, not losing them.

The Supreme Court recently allowed redistricting plans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania that are more favorable to Democrats. Plus, Democratic controlled statehouses in New York and Illinois have completed congressional redistricting that was more favorable to the party.

Everybody said redistricting was going to be horrible for the Democrats. Remember that? Not so. Not so. If anything, we’ll pick up seats rather than lose 10 to 15, which conventional wisdom said that we would. There’s nothing conventional anymore, and it certainly ain’t wisdom,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi does not bluff. Things are looking up for the Democrats.