Avoid the Heat and the Crowds – Here’s Two Non-Marvel Marvelous Movies

Remake of Death on the Nile on March 29 with Kenneth Branagh



By Colleen O’Connor

Want to beat the heat, avoid the crowds at the Zoo and beaches, and skip the all special effects blockbusters and Covid-affected Oscars this Sunday, here are two suggestions.

Just out at Liberty Station’s The Lot is a good old fashioned forties style movie: The Outfit.

A real surprise treat. It begins slowly, like watching snow melt on a mountain, then comes the avalanche.

No spoiler alerts here. Just a strong suggestion that if you appreciate good acting, a fine plot, well-crafted scenes, imaginative dialogue, and an Agatha Christie whodunit, you won’t be disappointed. Scored 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Available also at AMC Mission Valley and Fashion Valley.

Next up, but more difficult to find, is an actual Agatha Christie favorite; the third remake of her 1937 novel, Death on the Nile, featuring detective Hercule Poirot.

This remake features oh-so English costumes, wonderful scenery, sets, and not just good acting, but a whole new twist on the plot. A great escape from the chaos permeating the globe.

Those lucky enough to have access to Hulu, Disney or HBO streaming, can stay home, and stream the film on March 29th, directed by and starring eight-time Academy Award nominee, Kenneth Branagh.

Less favorable ratings on Rotten Tomato, (65%) it is still a feast for the eyes.

Or you can enjoy the crowds, the heat, and just savor the beaches, bays, mountains and trails available all over San Diego.

Oh, and by the way, these are the only two movies, besides James Bond, I’ve been to during COVID.

Judge for yourself.