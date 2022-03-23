Another Pedestrian Death on the Rosecrans in Midway

The premature death of anyone is a tragedy and certainly it is of one within our Peninsula community – and we hereby take note. And we also take note of the location of yet another death of a pedestrian.

Late Sunday night, March 20, a 61-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a car in the 3800 block of Rosecrans Street in the Midway District. About 10:10 pm. She was hit by a 53-year-old male driver in an unspecified vehicle who was traveling southbound on Rosecrans. He stopped after the crash and cooperated with investigators.

Once again a life from our community is taken from that concrete and asphalt jungle known as the Rosecrans. How many have there been in recent years?

The San Diego U-T reported that the woman was seen by a witness “trying to ‘scoot’ across the road.”

“A witness told police the woman was crossing Rosecrans Street near Hancock Street in a sitting position when she was hit ….”

The unidentified fellow human was pronounced dead at the scene. We don’t know why she did what she did — but certainly a life was unnecessarily taken, and it very well could have been taken due to the social inequities of our society, mirrored in the communities that have housed themselves near the Rosecrans.

The police department’s Traffic Division is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact San Diego police or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

