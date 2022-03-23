How We Treat Different Refugees Exposes Our Racist Tendencies

by Ernie McCray

I see

two

displaced groups of refugees

seeking asylum in

the Land of the Free.

One group hails from Ukraine.

The other from Haiti.

The Ukrainians are

running frantically

from the ravages of war,

bombings and such,

into our country’s open arms,

with talk of moving with greater speed

to offer them more security,

a wonderful thing to do, indeed.

On the other hand, however,

Haitians, a little while ago,

were in desperate need

for a little love

as many of them were made homeless

by fierce torrential winds

and a magnitude 7.2 earthquake,

their lives at stake

if they couldn’t escape

what was left in the wake

of such heartbreak:

roving gangs and political

and social instability

that made them fear for their lives constantly,

increasingly.

But America turned its back

to these endangered refugees’

cries,

chasing them down

and barricading

them from where they hopelessly

wished to be,

returning them to Haiti

to fend for themselves in some way.

So, here we are, America,

in the same old rut,

unable to get away

from treating human beings in different ways

based on the color of their skin.

Racism remains

our nation’s

greatest sin.

We must find ways

to bring it to an end.