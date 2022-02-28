Union Grocery Workers to Rally for New Contract Monday, Feb.28 at Ralphs on Sports Arena Blvd

Union grocery workers are rallying today for a new contract at Ralphs on Sports Arena Boulevard today, Feb. 28 at noon. The union contract for almost 9,000 San Diego workers expires on March 6 and the rally is to show the companies and public at large that these workers continue to be essential and that they deserve a new union contract that reflects the service and sacrifices that they have made.

The union that represents the workers is United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 135, and the contract that expires covered workers at Albertsons, Gelson’s, Ralphs, Stater Bros, and Vons in San Diego County. The union contracts covered approximately 60,000 workers in Southern California.

UFCW Local 135 President Todd Walters stated:

“These essential workers served with honor and made tremendous sacrifices for our country. They kept the supply chain flowing during the pandemic, and in many cases, they paid the ultimate price. These union members went above and beyond, and they deserve to be fairly compensated for their sacrifices and the value they have brought to their companies.”

Walters will speak at the rally along with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria.

Despite grocery companies like Kroger (Ralphs parent company) doubling its profits during the pandemic to as much as $4 billion, stores remain understaffed, essential workers underpaid especially given the health risks they face every day, and store safety is still a major concern for both workers and shoppers. The goal of this coordinated negotiation is to secure a contract with:

Fair wages for essential workers

Improved safety and security

Better staffing for better service

Stable and predictable scheduling

UFCW Local 135, has a membership of approximately 13,000 workers and nearly 7000 retirees throughout San Diego and Imperial Counties. Members consist of workers in various fields including grocery & retail; health, pharmacy & dental; meat & sugar processing; gaming; and cannabis. UFCW Local 135 is part of the 1.3 million-member strong UFCW International.

For more info contact Brent Beltrán, Communications Director, UFCW Local 135 (619) 866-8595, bbeltran@ufcw135.com