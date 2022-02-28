Press Conference to Announce Opposition to Early Endorsement of Jen Campbell by County Democratic Party – Today, Monday, Feb. 28

Today, Monday, the last day of February, there will be a press conference held to announce opposition to an early County Democratic Party “Friendly Incumbent Endorsement” of Councilmember Jen Campbell before the June Primary.

The press conference will be held at Morley Field parking lot east of tennis courts at 10:30 a.m.

Campbell has angered a lot of her constituents over a number of issues, but this press conference is being held by folks who have been upset because of Campbell’s “hurtful positions against homeless and formerly homeless San Diegans, her support for the newer version of the Vehicle Habitation Ordinance, and her failure to support Housing First to resolve homelessness throughout San Diego City and County,” as they stated in their announcement.

Contact: Ellis Rose 619 852 2035