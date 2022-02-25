Point Loma Artist Wins Second Place in San Diego Watercolor Exhibition

Julie Anderson, an artist and resident of Point Loma, has won the second-place award in the continually competitive February 2022 San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) Member’s exhibition “Simple Pleasures.”

It’s an in-gallery show of the SDWS at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station, San Diego, CA.

Anderson’s painting entitled “Surveying the Scene” was selected by prominent local artist and juror Thomas Franco for this honor, out of over 200 entries.

Franco said of the painting,

“This is a good example of someone who is a very accomplished artist, who has good control, so the drawing is great. It has a texture that is unique. I like the design. I am convinced that this painting is exactly what she intended to do.”

Anderson also won a first place last year.

Julie was born and raised outside Philadelphia. She holds a BA degree in art from the University of Delaware and completed graduate studies in art and art history at the Tyler School, Temple University. Retiring in 2002, she began her watercolor journey in 2003, beginning with Continuing Education classes followed by SDWS workshops.

Over time, florals and landscapes changed to figures based on her photos and figure drawings. In 2013 she began painting on tracing paper affixed to watercolor paper which provides the interesting texture seen in her painting. Recent work explores abstract acrylic/watercolor painting possibilities. Julie’s paintings have been juried into many exhibitions including SDWS Member and International, WFWS, NWS Member and International, NWS/China Small Image Exchange, and Fallbrook Signature American Watermedia. Julie’s work may be seen in the monthly SDWS Member Shows, where she frequently wins awards, in periodic Point Loma Artists Association events, and on her website www.julieandersonartist.com.

The SDWS Gallery Exhibit will run through Sunday February 27, 2022 at the SDWS gallery at 2528 Dewey Road in Liberty Station. Paintings can be viewed and purchased from the gallery as well as on the SDWS website at https://www.sdws.org/galleryart.php?cat=6992.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO WATERCOLOR SOCIETY

The San Diego Watercolor Society, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1965, is dedicated to expanding the appreciation of and involvement in watermedia painting through education, exhibition and promotion. More information can be found at http://www.sdws.org.