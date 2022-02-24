Restaurant Review : Ketch Grill and Taps in Point Loma

Restaurant Review

Ketch Grill and Taps

2614 Shelter Island Drive

Point Loma, CA 92106

619-814-8080

By Judi Curry

Almost three years ago to the day I had dinner at the Ketch and did a review of the restaurant. At the time I was impressed with the menu and when I had out of town guests I took them there for lunch. But that time I was very disappointed – the menu had changed – and the food was only fair. That surprised me because the other restaurants in the chain are so good. (Miguel’s, Brigantine, etc.) I have not been back since. Things were about to change.

I received in the mail a birthday coupon for $10 off of a $30 purchase. Ron and Toni and Mary and Eddy had talked about us going out for my birthday and when asked where I wanted to go I suggested the Ketch. They only take reservations for 6 or more, but we decided to take our chances and go to the restaurant. After all, it was a Monday evening, albeit President’s Day, and we were unprepared for the 30 minute wait. However, when we were told that we could sit in the bar and wait for our table we decided to stay.

If you have ever been to the Ketch – the old “Red Sails” restaurant, you know that it is difficult to determine what is the bar and what is the seating area for the restaurant. There was some confusion as to where we could sit; when our table would be ready, etc., and it later turned out that we were comped for our drinks because of the confusion. Ron and I had Pina Colada’s that were only fair – while Mary had a red wine that was recommended by the server and she said was quite good.

We were finally shown to our indoor table – it was just too cold to eat outside – and we found that we were just as cold as if we were outside. We were seated right at the apex of where the open patio begins and the inside portion of the restaurant ends. The cold air continued to sweep onto our table the entire time we were there, and that made our food colder than people sitting elsewhere in the dining room. The doors to the outside are large double doors, and it would have been more comfortable for us if one of the two doors was closed, but that did not happen.

It is interesting to note that the menu had changed again since I was there. The original menu had authentic Portuguese plates offered. I did not see them this time. But even so, the menu had a lot for everyone, including gluten-free items. There were appetizers, salads, chowder, sandwiches, “Ketch of the Day”, etc. We decided not to have appetizers because the entrees seemed large enough to be filling.

The “Ketch of the Day” is interesting. There were 4 kinds of fish available, and one could have them as a salad, a sandwich, Taco’s or a plate. Ed elected to have the Salmon salad, which was a large piece of salmon on a mixed bed of lettuce. He said it was very good.

Mary had the Macadamia Crusted Mahi, which was Mahi on toasted coconut risotto, brown butter French beans and pineapple buerre blanc. She said that the Mahi was good, but the risotto was too thick and gummy. It was sweeter than she was used to, but that was probably because of the coconut and pineapple combination.

Toni had the Kale and Farro salad. It was on the menu as organic baby kale, Italian faro, butternut squash, California goat cheese, cucumbers, Marcona almonds, golden raisins and vegan honey-truffle vinaigrette. When the salad was originally served to her, there were so few pieces of Farro that they could be counted on one hand. She asked for more and a bowl of Farro was brought to the table. She also found that the salad was not made with Kale, but with baby Spinach. She was disappointed with the change, and if she had been told that there was no Kale that night she would have chosen something else.

Ron and I both ordered the IPA Battered Fish and Chips. The fish was served over house-cut fries. In all fairness I have to say that my fish was good; crispy and would have been much better if it were hotter! The fries were so mushy – and cold – that I did not eat more than a few. I noticed that Ron also left his on his plate. The tartar sauce was good, and made for a better tasting fish, but I felt that I did not get what I had paid for.

Our server was pleasant and helpful, and brought me a large bowl of ice cream with a tasty cookie in the middle to celebrate my birthday but even he screwed up. When the bill came I asked Ron – he was paying the bill – to see if the $10 gift certificate I brought in was on the statement. It was not. He called the waiter over and pointed it out to him and he was apologetic and changed it, but there was no question that it was my birthday, and I had personally handed him the certificate when I placed my order.

So once again I was disappointed in the meal(s) at the Ketch. I think it would have been better if we had not been so cold. We all wore our jackets and sweaters during the meal. It was also very loud and made talking to each other difficult. My lunch earlier in the day at Miguel’s was much better than my dinner at Ketch. For two restaurants owned by the same company the contrast in the food and service was very noticeable. I hope that the Ketch irons out some of the difficulties we experienced tonight. It has tremendous potential.

[Editordude: actually Judi reviewed Ketch in October 2018 and in March of 2019.]