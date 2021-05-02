2 Point Loma Watercolor Artists Win Awards

Two local, Point Loma artists have just won awards at an exhibition at The San Diego Watercolor Society gallery in Liberty Station.

Julie Anderson won the first-place award in the competitive May 2021 Member’s exhibition “Shape Zone” held as a gallery show in May 2021.

Anderson’s painting entitled “Always the Protector” was selected by prominent local artist and juror Rise Parberry for this honor, out of more than 270 entries. Parberry said of the painting, “It has very quiet color harmony, with beautiful intertwining shapes, and an obvious affection and protection, so it is not only strong artwork, but also has a great emotional appeal.”

Julie was born and raised outside Philadelphia. She holds a BA degree in art from the University of Delaware and completed graduate studies in art and art history at the Tyler School, Temple University.

Retiring in 2002, she began her watercolor journey in 2003, beginning with Continuing Education classes followed by San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) workshops. Over time, florals and landscapes changed to figures based on her photos and figure drawings. In 2013 she began painting on tracing paper affixed to watercolor paper which provides the interesting texture seen in her painting.

Recent work explores abstract acrylic/ watercolor painting possibilities. Julie’s paintings have been juried into many exhibitions. Julie’s work may be seen in the monthly SDWS Member Shows, in periodic Point Loma Artists Association events, and on her website www.julieandersonartist.com

Joanne Newman, an artist and resident of Point Loma, won the third-place award in the gallery show. Newman’s painting entitled “Layered Landscape” was selected. Parberry said of the painting, “My heart goes with abstract painting, and I thought this was a beautiful painting of layers converting into a grid composition with a lot of lovely texture and just a lovely quiet harmony. It’s good from a distance and it’s great up close.”

Art has always been a big part of Joanne’s life. She has an art degree from San Diego State University and has worked for a leading-edge international textile company for over 30 years. Currently, most of her paintings are landscapes, although she has painted other subjects and abstract compositions. She is a mixed media artist working on canvas and paper. Her work is frequently selected for SDWS shows. She is a member of Point Loma Artists Association and participates in many of their shows as well. More information about Joanne and her work can be found at http://www.jrnart.com/.

The gallery exhibit is the first in-person showing of art for the San Diego Watercolor Society since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, and will run through Saturday June 27, 2021 at the gallery at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station. The gallery is open Friday – Sunday from 11:00 AM through 3:00 PM. The show can also be seen on the San Diego Watercolor Society’s website at https://www.sdws.org/galleryart.php?cat=6967 where the paintings can be both viewed and purchased from the Online Store.

The San Diego Watercolor Society, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1965, is dedicated to expanding the appreciation of and involvement in watermedia painting through education, exhibition and promotion. More information can be found at http://www.sdws.org