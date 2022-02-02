Lori Saldaña Announces Her Candidacy for District 2 Council Seat

From Lori Saldaña Campaign

Retired Assemblywoman Lori Saldaña has announced her candidacy for San Diego City Council, to represent the newly created District 2 in San Diego’s vibrant, diverse, and oldest established communities, from the tip of Point Loma, up to Mission Beach, and inland to Loma Portal, Midway, Old Town, Bay Park, Clairemont, and Linda Vista.

Lori represented all of these communities for 6 years in the California Assembly. In 2022 she is running to continue providing leadership for San Diegans in the communities where she has lived and worked all her life. She recently retired from teaching Business and Information Technology for the San Diego Community College District, and serves on the Board of Protect Our Communities Foundation, to promote sustainable and affordable energy.

“This will be a campaign about innovation, about putting San Diegans first, about helping families and small businesses recover from the impacts of COVID, and providing leadership to save lives and get the city back on track. San Diegans are dealing with unprecedented economic uncertainties- but we are resilient. We are tough. We have been through setbacks before, and we know we will come back again- stronger than ever.”

Lori is a lifetime District 2 resident who grew up in a Marine Corps family in Clairemont, attended local public schools, and earned her graduate and undergraduate degrees at San Diego State University. While living in San Diego and Baja California, she became an Environmental Policy Research Fellow at UCSD’s Center for US/Mexico Studies, and wrote a journal article on the challenges to binational infrastructure development that contribute to sewage spills and ocean pollution at the US-Mexico border. She was a Presidential appointee to a binational infrastructure development commission that has invested billions in water, wastewater, and transportation programs along the border.

Assemblywoman Saldaña served as Chair of the Assembly Housing and Community Development Committee, Speaker Pro Tempore, and Chair of the bipartisan Women’s Legislative Caucus. She served on Elections & Redistricting and Veterans and Military Affairs, and based on her work with military families, persuaded the California Department of Education to adjust income eligibility requirements that re-opened a free preschool program at Liberty Station.

As Housing and Community Development Chair, Saldaña authored AB 927 (2007), which provided more equitable funding for affordable senior housing throughout California. The bill made changes to the Multifamily Housing Program that assists with the new construction, rehabilitation and preservation of permanent and transitional rental housing. AB927 required funding be allocated in proportion to the number of lower income senior renters in the state.

Saldaña notes that “Safe, secure and equitable housing for San Diegans will be my priority. We need housing for a range of incomes and stages of life, and the fact that low income older adults are one of the fastest growing groups of unsheltered people in San Diego reminds us that AB 927 was only the start. I will continue making changes in how we allocate and prioritize funding and building more affordable senior and workforce housing, and preserve and rehabilitate existing housing for all San Diegans- homeowners and renters alike.”

The primary election is set for June 7, 2022. Due to redistricting changes, voters are encouraged to visit the County’s Registrar of Voters website to determine which Council district they are in: www.sdvote.com

Lori is the only candidate who has previously represented residents in the District 2 communities of Linda Vista, Clairemont, Bay Park, Ocean Beach, Loma Portal, Point Loma, Old Town, Midway, and Mission Beach.

For more information contact the campaign via lori4sandiego@outlook.com or 619-786-5674