Interested in Running for a Seat on the OB Planning Board? Here’s How

Are you interested in running for a seat on the Ocean Beach Planning Board? Here’s how.

Board Member/Candidate Eligibility & Instructions for Elections March 2022



Eight seats will be up for election this year (2022), one from each of the seven Districts in the OB Community Plan Area and one At-Large seat. (View OB Planning Area.)

If elected, members will serve a two-year term. Board members are volunteers and receive no compensation.

All persons who meet the eligibility criteria below may apply for a seat on the Ocean Beach Planning Board.

PLEASE NOTE: To be listed on the ballot, candidates must submit their application to the OBPB by February 9, 2022 (midnight). Any applications received after this date will only be a write-in candidate and will not be listed on the printed or digital ballot.

Candidates must be…

18 years of age

Must be one (1) of the following: Resident Property Owner/Agent, Business Owner/Licensee, within the OB Community Plan Area (see map), for more than 30 days.

Have documented attendance at one of the Board’s last 12 meetings prior to the 2022 election.

It is NOT necessary to be a registered voter with the state or county government.

In addition, to be eligible candidates must:

SUBMIT APPLICATION: Submit your application by February 9, 2022. Submit your application via e-mail.

Important: candidates who do not submit an application by the February 9, 2022 meeting will be a write-in candidate only. To have your name on the ballot, you must have your application into the Board by February 9, 2022.

GATHER SIGNATURES: obtain 20 signatures from the district in which they are seeking a seat. Candidates seeking an At-Large seat may solicit 20 signatures from ANY district/s. Signatures must be from district residents, property owners, or business owners/licensees. Any current board member who had been appointed to a seat within the year but are running for re-election do not need to obtain new signatures. You will need to obtain the balance of 20 signatures as previously obtained signatures will be counted toward the election requirement .

IMPORTANT TO NOTE: signature gathering has been suspended for the 2022 election due to the City of San Diego’s social distancing guidelines for CPG elections.

Please complete your application in its entirety and submit it with your signatures via email to elections@oceanbeachplanning.org or by mail to 4876 Santa Monica Avenue #133 San Diego, CA 92107. Applications not received by March 2, 2022 will not be eligible.

Download Candidate Application

Who Can Vote?

All members of the community who reside, own property or own/operate a business within the OB Community Plan Area are eligible to vote in the election.

If you are eligible in multiple Districts, you still may ONLY vote in 1 District.

Community members can only vote for the candidate representing their district AND an at-large candidate.

All voters must submit a voter registration form with their ballot.

All mail in ballots must include voter registration form, proof of residency and ballot. It is not necessary to be a state or county registered voter but you must show proof that you reside, own property or have a business in the Ocean Beach Planning Area.

Addresses outside of planning area boundaries are not eligible to vote.

3 Ways to Vote:

By mail: Print and mail your voter registration form and ballot (to come) to Ocean Beach Planning Board, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. #133, San Diego, CA 92107. Must be in our PO box by 6pm, March 2, 2022 to be counted.

By drop box: Print and hand deliver your voter registration form and ballot (to come) to the Ocean Beach Business Center, 4876 Santa Monica Ave. Must be in our drop box by 6pm, March 2, 2022 to be counted.

Vote online: Online voting will closed 9 pm, March 2, 2022.

The votes will be announced Thursday, March 3, 2022 via OBPB email and social media venues.

Appointments (made outside of March election)

Appointments may be made to a vacant seat when an empty seat becomes available outside of our normal elections in March. Appointments for vacant seats are made April-February. Candidates can be appointed to a vacant seat by a 2/3 Board Member vote.

Candidates applying for a vacated seat must…

Submit an application (download application with signature sheet)

Submit your application via e-mail

Obtain at least 10 signatures from the district in which you are seeking an appointment

Have documented attendance at one of the Board’s last 12 meetings PRIOR to the appointment

Present yourself to the Board at a regularly scheduled Board meeting and announce intention to apply for a seat and tell the Board about yourself and why you want to be on the Planning Board

The Board will vote on all appointments.

For any additional questions please email us