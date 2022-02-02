San Diego City Council Delays New Rules for Short Term Rentals

Public Service Announcement

The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 1, to delay new rules for short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs, from taking effect until the California Coastal Commission reviews the changes.

The council voted after listening to staff recommendations. City staff says the delay would allow the California Coastal Commission to review and certify the ordinance, reduce costs for onboarding and training of staff and give proper notice to short-term rental hosts that accept advance bookings.

The short-term rental ordinance, approved last year, limits vacation rentals to just 1% of the city’s housing. In Mission Beach, 30% of homes can be rented short-term. A lottery system will determine those properties and their owners.

Some in the meeting criticized the delay, saying this has been in the works for years already. Others who support it want the implementation day to be set nine months after the lottery, so hosts can deal with their existing reservations.

The Coastal Commission is set to consider the new rules in March and if approved, they’d take effect at the end of the year.

The city says the lottery for who will get a license to operate the short-term rentals will give priority to so-called “good actors” with priority for those with no code violations.

News source: 10News

City staff says more time is needed to implement a citywide cap on Airbnb-style rentals as San Diego awaits a decision on whether the new regulations pass muster with the California Coastal Commission. See U-T reporter Lori Weisburg’s Jan. 27 article here.