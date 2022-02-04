Circulate San Diego Hosting Zoom Event on Future of Community Planning Groups – Noon, Friday, Feb.4

Zoom Event Regarding San Diego Community Planning Group Reforms

On February 4, nonprofit think tank Circulate San Diego will host a zoom event with Community Planning Group members to discuss new reforms proposed by San Diego City Councilmember Joe LaCava.

When: Friday, February 4, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Zoom link available here.

Who:

· Dike Anyiwo, Midway-Pacific Highway Community Planning Group

· Marissa Tucker-Borquez, North Park Planning Committee

· Gail Friedt, Uptown Planners

· Jesse O’Sullivan, Policy Counsel, Circulate San Diego

What: The City of San Diego will soon consider reforms to Community Planning Groups put forward by San Diego City Councilmember Joe La Cava. Circulate San Diego is hosting a panel discussion featuring Community Planning Group members to discuss what Community Planning Groups are, why they might need to be reformed, and what Councilmember LaCava’s proposal contains. The panel will also discuss how community members can get involved in their Community Planning Groups.

This event is co-hosted by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition, and the Downtown San Diego Partnership. It was made possible with support from San Diego Gas & Electric.

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81942730546?pwd=c000SUFyU3FKUExaZ3NTRGVxT2hmZz09

Meeting ID: 819 4273 0546

Passcode: 484904