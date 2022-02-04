Open Letter to Mayor Gloria: ‘I’m Not a Racist or Boomer. But Oppose Plans to Crowd Out Single Family Homes’

This is Sara’s story. She wrote an open letter to her councilperson and to Mayor Gloria opposing the mayor’s housing proposals that would challenge single-family home neighborhoods. Neighbors For A Better San Diego recently received it and were so impressed with her forthright writing style and personal backstory, they sent it to their email list late last week. And bam. They received more responses to Sara’s essay than any other email distributed to their group. Whether people agree or disagree with Sara’s support for their proposed revisions to the city’s ADU ordinance, they’re clearly impressed with Sara’s story.

Dear Councilmember Raul Campillo and Mayor Todd Gloria,

I was born and raised here in San Diego. I grew up with a single mom, who struggled to make ends meet and was too proud to take any help. Sometimes we had only plain noodles for food. Sometimes we were cold. Sometimes we had to move out late at night.

I went to a lot of schools, some of them South of the I-8, including Garfield and Morse High School.

I walked and rode the city bus. Everywhere.

I have been working since as soon as I could get a work permit.

I went to community college on a bus ride so long my transfer would sometimes expire and I would have to explain myself to the bus driver. I transferred to SDSU and earned a BSN degree, and am forever grateful to the state for helping me with my public education.

I worked hard to get away from a place where people steal the mail. Where the homeless sleep under your stairs, and use your common area for a toilet. Where you have to lie on the floor when you hear gunshots. Where not one, but two of my neighbors died from drug overdoses, and another one by violent suicide.

I moved to Allied Gardens in 2008, with a new career and two small children. I remember the first day I woke up to the sound of birds instead of traffic, instead of the hiss of the city bus stopping in front of my apartment. Birds, instead of the wail of ambulance sirens. It was at first a disorienting, anxiety producing silence, followed by a grounding calm. We had arrived in a quiet neighborhood, and were finally safe.

I remember the immediate sense of relief of less density. The quiet vibration of space between houses. Not having to hear my neighbors’ every move. The ease of carrying a baby and the groceries home from my driveway. I could hang my laundry to dry outside without accumulating soot on the clean clothes. We rented here for seven years until we saved enough for a down payment on a house just a block away from our rental.

I worked hard to be here. I am not a racist. I am not a classist. I am a working mom paying a mortgage, bills, and college tuition. I am fair and persistent, I put my family above all else.

We bought a house in a middle-class neighborhood zoned for single family dwellings to get away from the dirty, overcrowded, impacted living conditions that cost way too much money in Normal Heights and so many other gentrified neighborhoods.Now, you are telling me to take more people into my life, my neighborhood roads, schools, sports teams, after-school programs. You are telling me and other homeowners that we just don’t matter, that we have no say in the future of our environment, due to a flawed application of “supply and demand.”

Show me the vacancy rate in the thousands of relatively new apartments and condos filling in Mission Valley, Grantville, Mission Gorge through Allied gardens and San Carlos. Show me the quality metrics of the neighborhoods that have built on maximum infill. What is the opinion of homeowners who actually live there? How are you representing us?

When you mute our microphones, dismiss our legitimate concerns, and vote amongst yourselves, you are not treating us with the respect we are owed, as tax paying residents and voters. The proposed housing plan does not treat all residents fairly. I would even say allowing the proliferation of new luxury apartments and condos with their high rents is more exclusive and classist and far less equitable than me defending my space. The process for changing policy and the outcome are both unacceptable.

Sincerely,

Sara Madonia, RN, BSN

Allied Gardens