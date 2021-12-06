In Tentative Ruling, Judge Sides With ‘Save Our Access’: 2020 Ballot Measure E’s Removal of 30-Foot Height Limit in Midway Was Illegal

Residents of the Midway District, as well as others in OB and Point Loma took a sigh of relief Friday upon the news that a San Diego judge made a tentative ruling against the 2020 ballot Measure E that eviscerated the 30-foot height limit in the Midway.

Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal agreed with petitioner Save Our Access in her tentative ruling that the city should be barred from implementing Measure E. Judge Bacal ruled that the City of San Diego improperly placed the measure on the November 2020 ballot because the city failed to study the environmental impacts of buildings taller than 30-feet, as required by the California Environmental Quality Act.

The city rebutted her tentative ruling in court Friday. Deputy City Attorney Benjamin Syz contended that the 2018 EIR sufficiently covered any of the environmental implications of Measure E, such as greenhouse gas emissions, traffic and air quality in the plan’s zoning changes, which allow for increased density. The San Diego Union-Tribune quoted Syz:

“We analyzed land use on a level that assumed full build-out (of the community plan update. Every subject area has been analyzed with the assumption that the height limit did not exist.”

The judge didn’t go for it. And, apparently, Judge Bacal did not express any change in her position but did say she’d take the city’s rebuttal under submission. She also said, “I should be issuing the ruling very shortly.”

This ruling is the latest bump in the road for the city in its drive to turn the Midway District into an entertainment and residential paradise.

As a reminder, Councilwoman Jen Campbell successfully convinced her colleagues to place “Measure E” on the November 2020 ballot. Measure E was an ordinance that changed the definition of the coastal zone in the city’s municipal code, as defined by the people-driven Proposition D in 1972, to exclude what’s known as the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area. In effect and by design, if implemented, the 30-foot height limit in the area would be removed.

City-wide, voters approved Measure E; although voters in the Midway area did not. The vote seemed to have paved the road for buildings taller than 30 feet in the 1300 acre site, and especially for the 39-acre Sports Arena redevelopment land owned by the city.

Yet, Save Our Access, a group of environmentalists and social activists contended the city failed to study the environmental impacts of Measure E, as required by the California Environmental Quality Act. In August 2020, the group filed a petition for a writ of mandate. This court challenge has stalled the height change from going into effect.

So, at the heart of the case is whether city planners studied the environmental impacts of buildings higher than 30 feet when they prepared the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan Update. The Update was approved in 2018 and allowed for major land-use changes of thousands of new housing units and a population boom of 23,660 people. But, and this is key, the plan’s environmental analysis did not specifically study buildings over 30 feet.

Bacal focused on the potential visual impacts of Measure E in her tentative ruling:

“The program EIR’s use of the language ‘existing’ framework and that it would ‘blend with’ the ‘established’ height regulations show (planners) considered the existing limitations, and not the maximum structure heights mandated by the proposed base zones if the 30-foot limitations were removed.”

In essence, the city did not study the environmental impacts of taller buildings, and the judge sided with Save Our Access.

Bacal’s decision can be challenged on appeal.

In the meantime, the city’s drive to redevelop the area has reached both this bump and its unknowns, as well as the deadline for the end of the first phase of a second solicitation process in which at least five teams are expected to respond with plans for redeveloping the area with at least 25% of the housing stock affordable.

One of the unknowns is that, despite redevelopment applicants being made aware of the pending litigation, as the U-T surmised, “some of their conceptual proposals envision housing and commercial buildings, and even new arenas, that stretch well above 30 feet.”

Without much actual community involvement, the city and the midway area’s planning committee finalized the Plan Update. As the OB Rag predicted years ago, this Update poured the concrete for the road to redevelopment. Coincidentally, the city around that same time ended its leases with all the businesses in the Sports Arena area. This, plus the Update, set the stage for the redevelopment process to proceed. And recall, dear reader, no affordable housing was ever guaranteed in this process.

Then the State of California stepped in and reminded the city that before it could sell or lease any lands and properties, it had to, by law, offer the sites to affordable housing developers first. The state law requires all new housing from government-owned land has to include at least 25% affordable.

Midway community planners, in the meantime, are understandably upset. They pushed their Plan Update, saw it approved; witnessed with relish the redevelopment process move with the passage of Measure E and all the talk of turning the district into an entertainment and high-end housing mecca; some were already counting their potential earnings. Then the state stepped in; and now this ruling. Of course, community planners don’t talk about how the residents of the Midway voted against Measure E and they just cannot understand what groups like Save Our Access are up to.

The U-T quoted Dike Anyiwo, who is the vice chair of the community planning group:

“I’m shattered. Our community has been looking forward to today with hope and optimism around the sports arena site bids coming in, and this ruling has completely upended all of that. I cannot fathom what outcome the proponents of this lawsuit were seeking to achieve by undermining the very clear direction that 56.56 percent of voters set when Measure E was contested last November.”

Others are more thankful. Those who were critical of Jen Campbell’s manipulations and upset with how Mayor Faulconer rushed the Midway job (and how Mayor Gloria eagerly took up the baton) are optimistic themselves in that a more careful approach to building needed affordable housing is in the works.