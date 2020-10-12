Prop E Is Part of ‘the Battle to Save Our San Diego Coast’

The folks at Save Our Access have published an online booklet which advocates a “No” on Proposition E – the measure that would eliminate the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District.
We’ve republished some of the pages here.
