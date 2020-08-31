Coastal Group Goes to Court to Protect 30-Foot Height Limit

On Friday August 28, the coastal-preservation group, Save Our Access, took two court actions to protect the Coastal Height Limit. This voter-enacted San Diego 30-foot coastal height limit is under attack by Proposition E, which will be on the November ballot.

Save Our Access filed a lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court, charging that the City of San Diego violated the California Environmental Quality Act by failing to properly consider the impacts of removing the 30-foot height limit in the Midway Area.

In a separate action, Save Our Access responded to a challenge to its ballot argument against Proposition E. The court approved the statement with minor revisions.

The 30-foot height limit has been in place since 1972, when voters approved the citizens’ initiative, Proposition D, to prohibit structures higher than 30 feet west of Interstate 5, excluding downtown.

According to John McNab, president of Save Our Access:

“Our opponents did not want the public to know that Prop. E would pave the way for massive public land giveaways including MCRD. We oppose this scheme to convert public land in the Coastal Area into a dense wall of high-rise development without a major park and open space. The added traffic would block access to beach communities.”

Save Our Access backs a River Trail Park for the Sports Arena/ Midway and MCRD/ NAVWAR area, with new parks and youth sports facilities.

Save Our Access is a non-profit group which advocates for public access to beaches, parks, and public land. They oppose high-rise development in the Coastal Area, and support the expansion of parks. For information, contact SaveAccessSD@gmail.com. 619-855-2683.