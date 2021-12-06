Mike James: Change in Venue of Annual Auction for OB Food & Toy Drive — Saturday, Dec. 11

By Mike James / Facebook / Dec. 6, 2021

Proud of the legacy my brothers and I have created in Ocean Beach. It has also been a lot of fun. I had a blast announcing the parade again this past Saturday.

Next Saturday I will once again be an auctioneer to raise money for the O.B. Food and Toy Drive.

There is a change of venue and date this year for the first time in 42 years. Plus the format will be quite a departure from previous auctions. It will start at 6 pm Saturday December 11th at The Holding Company.

Previously it was the Thursday before the parade at the Sunshine Company Saloon. It will be sad to no longer be at the Sunshine where it has been held since 1980. I had no decision in the change but after a discussion with O.B. Town Council leadership I understand their reasoning.

The costs of the O.B. Tree and Parade has increased substantially in recent years. Mainly due to requirements by the city. Security, insurance, barricades, etc…, cost the Town Council several 10’s of thousands of dollars. Donations, t-shirt sales and other fundraising efforts go to mainly covering these logistics.

Unfortunately this has made it more difficult to keep the Food and Toy Drive funded.

With the auction now the main fundraising event for the Food and Toy Drive, changes needed to be explored to maximize its effectiveness. Unfortunately the auction has outgrown the space that the Sunshine can provide.

The Holding Company main room with the stage will allow more participation and make the auction event the main focus. Plus THC generously giving us a Saturday night should increase attendance.

Change is unsettling. My biggest misgivings with the change is the lack of communication between the Sunshine and the Town Council. This was partly due to the last minute decision on whether the change was going to actually be made, this under the cloud of the pandemic.

I have made my thoughts known to the OBTC leadership. I have requested that they recognize the contribution and efforts of the Sunshine hosting the event for over 40 years, with a formal explanation of why this change was needed.

I want to recognize all my fellow auctioneers I shared the stage with over these decades. As well as past organizers for all their efforts. I will cherish the memories.

I am grateful for the Town Council for all the hard work keeping the traditions started by my family back in 1980 alive. I hope that Rich’s legacy of the joy, fellowship and fun in giving back to the community is never lost.