Without a Mandate, Jen Campbell Leads the Charge to Destroy the 30-Foot Height Limit in the Midway

San Diego Councilwoman Jen Campbell, we find, is leading the charge to destroy the 30-foot height limit in the Midway District. And she is doing this despite the lack of any mandate from her District 2 community or constituents.

Yes, it is true, Campbell is touting the recent approval of her plan by the Midway planning committee.

But that decision by literally a handful of people who, under the cover of the pandemic, voted without public participation to get onboard her roaring train – is definitely not a mandate. There’s barely a Midway District resident on that committee of business-minded planners. Okay, there aren’t that many residents in the planning area, which also includes the Pacific Highway area. As OB Rag reporter Geoff Page recently described:

The Midway group is made up mostly of business people who own property or businesses in the Midway area. After having attended these meetings for more than three years, this reporter can say that this is a nice group of people, they are not a rapacious group of developers like the Mission Valley planning group. The Midway people have good reason for wanting to see the area improved, anyone who has spent any time there would understand. But, many do have a vested interest in the future development.

Holding a meeting on-line to discuss such an important issue was questionable because the public really did not have a chance to participate. The meeting was advertised properly but because of how it had to be held, very few people had a chance to be heard and those who spoke were all in favor of this change.

So, it appears, Campbell, a Democrat, has allied herself with one of the last remaining Republicans on the City Council, Chris Cate, to whip up the idea of reversing nearly a half century of urban planning in the coastal areas of San Diego, and do away with that nagging, stumbling block of not allowing buildings above thirty feet west of Interstate 5.

Since February Campbell and Cate have been pushing their plan of developing the Midway District with higher buildings. Their plan is to have the full City Council vote to place their plan on the November ballot for voter approval. And getting the Midway planners on board was key – as it lent some legitimacy to the whole idea by displaying “grassroots support.” But as noted, 6 people with business conflicts of interest does not a mandate make. But, it still looks good. Campbell and Cate can now wave the Midway planners’ approval like a green flag for their train.

As Geoff Page noted, during her 2018 campaign for a council seat – in which she ousted Republican Lori Zapf – Campbell was all for the 30-foot height limit:

That our own council person is one of the two pushing this change, is a surprise to many. When asked during her campaign about the 30-foot height limit, Campbell answered as any politician had to and said she believed in it and would protect the provision. Now that there is a big push to redevelop the Midway area, Campbell changed her mind at least for that area.

It’s one thing for the councilmember who represents the coast to understand the complexities of redeveloping a sizable chuck of San Diego, but it’s quite another for that councilmember to be leading the charge to undo the overwhelming support for the citizen-initiative of 1972 that established the height limit that basically restricts buildings to three floors. In the early 1970s, it was a massive undertaking for a handful of beach activists to be able to gather the thousands of signatures needed to get the measure on the ballot. And they did it for no pay. Clearly, nearly 5 decades later, Campbell doesn’t really appreciate that very, grassroots tidal wave of citizen involvement in the electoral process.

Recently in an Op-Ed in the March 12 edition of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Campbell presented her views – her bold vision for the Midway District area. “There are not many areas in San Diego,” she opined, “where the potential for something bold and visionary exists more than it does in the Midway-Pacific Highway community.” And as an example of another bold vision that came to fruition, Campbell touts the redevelopment of the Naval Training Center into Liberty Station.

Whoops, some might exclaim – what an example! The redevelopment of NTC by a private company, McMillan, was truly one of the greatest public land give-aways in modern San Diego history.

Campbell also leans on the perception that the Midway is somehow not worthy of the height restriction. It’s not near the coast – and it’s just, well, different. In her Op-Ed, Campbell explains:

“There will be skeptics and those who feel the height limit is sacrosanct. However … the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area is geographically different than the other areas that adhere to the height limit restriction.”

Apparently, one of those “skeptics” is (or was at least) Mayor Faulconer, who when he was a councilman for District 2, felt it was incumbent on him – when the height limit was under criticism – to release a statement assuring everyone that there were no plans, of any kind, to change the height limit and that he would never support anything of the sort. “My sense is it’s working, and it’s working well,” he said then. “It doesn’t need any tweaks.”

To paraphrase a recent comment on the OB Rag:

First they came for the Morena area, but it wasn’t me so I didn’t care.

Then they came for the Midway District but I didn’t live there so…

Then they came for inland PB since it wasn’t ‘really’ on the coast.

Then they came for the bay side of Pt. Loma since it wasn’t actually on the Pacific Ocean…

(Hat tip to seal).