Restaurant Review: Point Loma Fish Shop

Point Loma Fish Shop

1110 Rosecrans Street, #100

San Diego, CA 92106

THEFISHSHOPPOINTLOMA.COM

619-794-2449 (To-Go Line)

By Judi Curry

Nine years ago I met Meredith and she became Shadow’s first dog walker. She walked him until I had an accident breaking up a dog fight between Shadow and a Pit Bull. Shadow was so traumatized by the accident that he didn’t like walking anymore, and it was time for Meredith to move on.

And move on she did! She applied for, and was accepted into the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and received her Master’s Degree earlier this year. She could not return to the US for several months after receiving her degree because of the COVID crisis, but she finally arrived at the San Diego Airport to smiles from family and friends a few weeks ago. And now she is all smiles as she has accepted a position with Point Loma Nazarene University in the very field she studied in Scotland.

In order to celebrate her new position, we decided to go to lunch at the Pt. Loma Fish Shop and both of us were happy that was our choice, for selections were tasty, hot, and good.

The restaurant is slightly different than most when it comes to ordering. You place your order at the front desk as you walk into the building. There are menus on the side and by the time you get to the cashier you already should have made up your mind as to what you are going to eat. I can see a problem with this when they are super busy, because some people already know what they are going to order, and rather than stay in line behind someone still trying to make up their mind, they will go to the front of the line. This could cause a problem with some patrons.

The menu is extensive. There are “Fish Shop Favorites”; “More Fish Dishes”; and the most fun of all is picking your own fish out of eleven selections – with daily specials also. They you decide which of the 8 kind of marinades you want to have your fish cooked in and then picking a style –grilled or fried – to have the finished product. You can make your selection to have a Taco, a Sandwich, a Salad or a Plate.

As if that isn’t enough, you also have a variety of “add-ons” that go with whatever decision you make. What? You want more? There are 9 side dishes also available to add to your order. If you want to bring your child along with you, the kids menu is for children 12 and under and they have 9 items to choose from. There is an extensive beer menu and cold drinks. Although not advertised as “gluten-free”, selections from the menu can be cooked in a gluten-free way.

Meredith and I decided we wanted to share a small Mahi Mahi Ceviche. It was very tasty, but had a little too much liquid in it. (I once won a contest with my ceviche recipe so am a little more particular about how others make it.) It was served with super crisp, fresh corn chips. It was a yummy combination.

For lunch Meredith ordered the Salmon, the blackened seasoning, and served on a plate. She had her choice of two sides, and chose seasonal veggies and macaroni salad. The salmon was cooked to perfection; the veggies were fresh and crisp, and the macaroni salad was a nice compliment to the other items. She would order it again.

My daughter had recommended the Fish and Chips to me and it was a good choice. The Alaskan Cod was crispy and not greasy; the French fries were hot and drained well, and even the tartar and cocktail sauce was good. There were 4 large pieces of fish – two of which I took home.

We were pleased with our entire meal. We should state, however, that the salmon and Ceviche had a bite to it; not real spicy, but spicy enough to know that it was there. We would still order it that way if we had the opportunity, but you should know that it is a feature of those two items.

Although there was a tip jar at the cashier’s station, I really felt for the waitpersons that were delivering the meals to the tables. As far as I could tell they did not receive any tips, and few people tip at the beginning of the meal. We wanted to know how to get boxes to take our leftovers home and Jenny graciously helped us out – twice – all why delivering the orders to the customers. I hope that they are received a “better than” minimum wage!

Over all we both enjoyed the experience. We did eat outside and it was very pleasant. We would do it again – soon.