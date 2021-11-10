Palm Trees Lose in Court; Point Loma Residents Vow to Block City Crews

The iconic palm trees of Point Loma did not have a sympathetic judge in Federal Court yesterday. On the narrow issue of “property rights,” the judge ruled that the residents who have targeted palms in their right-of-way do not have have the property rights to deny the city and FAA the ability to chop down the trees.

According to KUSI and Marc Applbaum, the attorney hired by a Point Loma couple, no paperwork was required or issued by the city or airport in court to show why the palm trees needed to be chopped down for an “emergency.” Apparently, Judge Cynthia A. Bashant did not require any documentation to prove the “emergency” – so the residents still do not know what the reasons are for the hurried state of affairs.

The hearing was less than ten minutes long, reportedly. The judge lifted the injunction against the city on moving forward with the chain saws.

Yet, some residents, at least, are vowing to maintain their vigilance and block city crews from cutting down any more of the trees.

There may be some leeway, however, as the judge told Applbaum there may be some basis for an appeal if he found other grounds besides a property right one.

OB and Point Loma residents need to back up some and look at the situation more historically. History can help us with a perspective.

For example, what property rights did the citizens of OB use in blocking the construction of the harmful jetty the city and the Army Corps of Engineers wanted to erect at North Beach in 1970? None.

What property rights were at issue when the good folks of Ocean Beach blocked the city from building apartments on city-owned land that became Collier Park? None.

What property rights were the basis for the community of OB’s rejection of the original Precise Plan that would have destroyed the community’s waterfront and created a “Miami Beach?” None.

What property rights were exercised when the city relented and decided not to remove OB’s iconic firepits? None.

What were the property rights when a small band of residents blocked the opening of an X-rated movie theater on Newport Avenue? None.

What property rights were utilized when residents on Long Branch Avenue stopped the city from cutting down a large Torrey Pine in the right-of-way? None.

What were the property rights of the community when OBceans stopped the city from closing down the OB Library last decade? None.

Time and time again, the city has tried to exert a power over the community that had no consensus within the community.

Perhaps, it is one of those times again where the citizens must exercise its power over an autocratic, bureaucratic, non-transparent city agency.