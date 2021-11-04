Local Sites Make San Diego’s ‘Most Endangered List’ for 2021

Several local sites have just made the “Most Endangered List” for 2021. Each year Save Our Heritage Organization issues the list. This year, the Navy’s redevelopment project at NAVWAR threatens “the heart of historic San Diego” in Old Town – so that’s on the list.

So is the Marine Corps Recruitment Depot in Point Loma. And Presidio Park is still on it.

Here’s SOHO’s intro:

This year’s Most Endangered List includes eleven imperiled historic sites, buildings and landscapes, all outstanding examples of our heritage, that are at grave risk. Each year the list serves to alert San Diego County citizens, property owners, elected officials, and others of the threatened status of these sites. SOHO, San Diego County’s most effective preservation advocate since its founding in 1969, monitors and defends irreplaceable historic resources that improve our quality of life and shared cultural appreciation, and embody the region’s distinct history and sense of place.

New to the Most Endangered List this year is due to a gargantuan, multi-flawed Navy development proposal called the Old Town Campus Revitalization Project that takes deadly aim at the heart of historic San Diego. We’re talking about Presidio Park, Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, Old Town shops and restaurants and historically significant landings and views around San Diego Bay, for starters. (See here)

More:

Consolidated Aircraft/Old Town Campus NAVWAR at 4301 Pacific Highway and 2555 Sports Arena Blvd, San Diego

The Navy’s shocking proposal for its Old Town Campus Revitalization Project, an aggressive, high-rise coastal development has caused alarm and disbelief across the entire county. Plagued by serious environmental and preservation issues, the proposed alternatives detrimentally impact San Diego’s character and sense of place, especially visually and spatially. These alternatives would negatively impact a minimum of 19 historically designated properties, including the National Historic Landmark Presidio Park with its sweeping city and bay views, the much-visited Old Town San Diego State Historic Park, and various historic places that tell the story of San Diego’s early development around San Diego Bay.

The proposed dense, mid- to high-rise buildings would forever block and literally overshadow San Diego’s historic and cultural landmarks, oldest neighborhoods, and quintessential views. Furthermore, the proposed development irresponsibly disregards the area’s underlying geology, which is a liquefaction zone. SOHO hopes all San Diegans registered their objections by the August 2021 deadline because the California Environmental Quality Act does not apply to federal entities! (More here)

MCRD:

Marine Corps Recruitment Depot at 38990 Midway Avenue, San Diego

The traditionally all-male San Diego Marine Corps Recruitment Depot is federally mandated to integrate women by 2028. The Marines continue to consider their options for MCRD, such as increased training of male and female platoons together. However, any solution will likely require changes to the depot, such as adding residential facilities for women or selling and replacing the historic property. The Marines commissioned a study on equal accommodation for women, which is expected to be completed in 2021. SOHO continues to monitor this situation. (More.)

And Presidio Park:

Presidio Park at 2811 Jackson Street, Old Town San Diego

The park is still waiting for the City of San Diego to honor the national significance of this historic, cultural and archaeological site with proper and consistent maintenance as well as a master plan that outlines priorities for this entire national landmark.

There is some good news since our initial listing in 2016 that called attention to problems. The Serra Museum in the park has been awarded a restoration grant for critically needed exterior painting and the arbor entrance to the park was restored in 2018 by Mission Hills Heritage. (Read HERE.)