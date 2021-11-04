News from Ocean Beach and Point Loma – Early November 2021

The “Walk” Is Back in Taste of OB – Nov. 9

The OB MainStreet Association and the OBTC are holding the annual Taste of Ocean Beach restaurant walk Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 5-9 p.m. (Ticket info here.) This year, the walk is back to its standard in-person format. The event cost is $45. Food lovers will receive a digital tasting passport to enjoy 40-plus tasting samples from OB’s best restaurants, breweries, and wine bars. Each ticket is valid for one tasting portion from each of the participating locations: Wonderland, Raglan, OB Noodle House Bar 1502, La Doña, Dirty Birds, Blue Water, OB Meat Company, BBQ House, Gianni Buonomo Vintners, Kaiserhof Restaurant, Kilowatt Brewing Co., OB Brewery, OB Kabob, OB Surf Lodge, Pacific Shores Cocktail Lounge, Pirates Cove Tiki Port, Starfish Filipino Eatery, and more. Enjoy the OB restaurant vibe along with live music in Ocean Beach.

There will be a free trolley with multiple stops to get event-goers easily to all the restaurants and breweries from Newport Avenue to Voltaire Street to Sunset Cliffs Boulevard. Proceeds from Taste of OB support the OB Food and Toy Drive, which provides assistance to more than 150 local families, individuals, and seniors in need during the holidays, as well as the OB Holiday Parade and tree, and other OB Town Council initiatives.

Groups Complain Redistricting Commission Is Catering to Coast

A coalition of residents recently proposed a city political map that would unify inland neighborhoods, increase the Asian population in District 6 and cut UC San Diego from its political ties with La Jolla. But the city’s redistricting commissioners backed a different option last week. Voice of San Diego

55-Year Old Surfer Girl Loves to Be in Front of Tower 5 in OB

The SD Reader interviewed 55-year-old Leanne Tibiatowski who surfs Ocean Beach. She was asked about her favorite surf spot? Leanne responded: “My most frequented surf spot is right here in front of Tower 5 in OB. This spot right here changed my life. Through my connection to the ocean on a surfboard, I was able to find this joy, peace, and self-acceptance that I never thought I would. So, it is my favorite place. I feel an incredibly strong sense of community here in Ocean Beach.”

Point Loman Woman Approaching 100

Point Loma resident Ruby Lee Lewis Bigelow is approaching her 100th birthday on Jan. 5, 2022. That milestone event will be celebrated by Bigelow and her kin at Bali Hai Restaurant on Shelter Island on Jan. 7. Asked her secret to longevity, Bigelow, who was born in Maysville, Okla., 20 miles from Oklahoma City nearly a century ago, replied: “I don’t know if I have a secret. But I was brought up in a Christian home, and I was taught to try and always do the right thing.” San Diego Community News Group

OB Woman Celebrates Her 100th

Eileen Finley McCarthy, born and raised in Ocean Beach, celebrated her 100th birthday on Oct. 25 with all six of her children. She delighted her guests by singing a beautiful rendition of “Summertime,” a song she sang on the birth of Summer, one of her 16 grandchildren. McCarthy was well-known in the 1930s and ’40s in the San Diego arts community. She was a principal dancer in the Starlight Ballet Company under Marguerite Ellicott, an early precursor to the San Diego Ballet. She supported her dance training by singing and acting in the popular radio show, “The Children’s Hour,” hosted by a young Art Linkletter. sdnews.com

OB in 1987

Our local CBS station occasionally releases videos its reporters took years ago. Here’s their version of OB in 1987. “In 1987, Ocean Beach was featured in a community special featuring Lowens Department Store. “I used to knit and crochet and get all my yarn in OB. I used to get to Lowens and Cornet,” said Gail Hathaway Dunn. Lowens is now Creations and Trendsetters and next door is where Denny Knox’s store, Cabrillo Art Center used to be in the 4900 block of Newport Avenue – it is now OB Surf and Skate. “It was like old home week all the time,” said Knox, OB MainStreet Association Executive Director. In 1978, Knox started the OB MainStreet Association when there were fewer shoppers and there were more parking spaces available. “Business is much stronger now than it ever was back in the ’70’s or ’80’s – early ’80s,” said Knox. Now there is Wednesday night Farmer’s Market which OBMA started in 1992, the drum circle at Veteran’s Park and dog beach by the jetty.”

“While the small scale of the buildings remain the same, the storefronts have changed. “When I was growing up it was Peninsula Bank which is no more and now a Starbucks,” said Steven Phillips, Ocean Beach native and author. It is the only Starbucks in OB and it was not originally welcomed to the community. People protested when it opened in 2001. Many tend to resist change. Phillips moved to OB in 1952. He’s written a few books about OB and recalls protests including over the Target where Cornet used to be.”

They Also Did One for Point Loma in 1987

CBS also released its video of Point Loma in 1987. Go here.

Airport’s Terminal One Construction Begins

After nearly a decade of planning, work has started at San Diego International Airport on a $3.4 billion project that will eventually replace the 1960s-era Terminal 1 and build a new airport access road. The project got underway this week after the Federal Aviation Administration approved a federal environmental impact analysis, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday. Initial work ranges from removal of vacant cargo buildings to relocation of utilities. The new terminal will have 30 gates, improved food and retail concessions and a baggage system capable of handling 2,000 bags per hour during peak periods. Nineteen gates are expected to open in mid-2025. The old terminal will then be demolished and the remaining 11 gates should be finished by 2027. Patch San Diego

Inaugural OB Blues Fest — Sunday Nov 7th

The Inaugural OB Blues Fest will be held Sunday Nov 7th at 2 PM at popular venue, Winstons Beach Club (1921 Bacon St.) in the heart of San Diego’s Ocean Beach. Appearing will be an allstar lineup including many multiple award-winning artists like Vizztone recording artist Casey Hensley, “The Queen of Boogie Woogie” Sue Palmer & her Motel Swing Orchestra, “The Queen of Steam” Michele Lundeen, Robin Henkel, The Manzanita Blues Band, BMA Nominee Laura Chavez, Jimmy Woodard, Liz Ajuzie, Steve Wilcox, Victor Franklin, Karl Dring, Ric Lee, April West, Jonny Viau and many more! Six hours of nothin’ but the Blues! The 1st OB Blues Fest is 21+ and limited tickets are only $12 at Eventbrite.

Man Admits to Midway Killing

An Oxnard man pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder and attempted murder in the dual stabbings of two men on Thanksgiving morning in 2019 in the Midway District. Forrest Robert Brantley, 40, plead guilty before San Diego Superior Court Judge Robert Trentacosta. Brantley admitted killing Robert Erbe, 55, outside a 7-Eleven store at 8 a.m. at 3146 Sports Arena Blvd. Erbe reportedly asked Brantley if he could borrow “an outfit,” which is slang for a syringe. sdnews.com

OB Man Charged for Being at Jan.6 Insurrection

An Ocean Beach man is among the latest to be charged with violent entry of the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, telling investigators that he believes Donald Trump is the true president and that the fellow San Diegan killed by police in the rampage— Ashli Babbitt — never existed, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday in San Diego federal court. Philip James Weisbecker was arrested Oct. 21 following a months-long investigation into his alleged participation in the insurgence, after two tipsters contacted the FBI and sent photos and CNN screenshots placing him in the Capitol building, the complaint states. A similar Fox News screenshot of him appears on his Facebook page with the comment: “if you would like to know the truth …. just ask.” Weisbecker, who works as a freelance construction estimator, is charged with three misdemeanor counts: illegally entering a restricted building; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The case will be tried in Washington, D.C. SD Union-Tribune

Robber, Kidnapper in Midway Pleads Guilty

A man who held up two 7-Eleven clerks on Sports Arena Boulevard and kidnapped a taxi driver in 2019 has pleaded guilty and will likely get 16 years in prison. Deputy District Attorney Kelsey Hollander said Wednesday that Steven Raymond Stogsdill, 41, also pleaded guilty to carjacking and to personal use of a firearm in the crimes. San Diego Superior Court Judge Daniel Goldstein set sentencing for Jan. 5, 2022. Stogsdill remains in jail without bail. No one was injured, but Stogsdill fired one shot after holding up two clerks at the 7-Eleven at 3146 Sports Arena Blvd. around 8 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2019. The Peninsula Beacon