Tar Balls Showing Up As Far South As Del Mar and Other San Diego County Beaches

Local governments and the media are scrambling to keep up with evidence that the Orange County oil spill has spread as far south as Del Mar and other San Diego County beaches.

Tar balls have been spotted at Oceanside, Carlsbad, Del Mar and Encinitas.

Volunteers with the Southern California oil spill response are now working on North County San Diego beaches, officials said Thursday.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said:

“Last night, lifeguards with both the cities of Oceanside and Carlsbad observed tar balls on their beaches. And, while it is not impossible for this to occur naturally, the quantity is highly unusual and very likely that these tar balls are, in fact, the result of the oil spill. We don’t know for certain, yet.”

Fletcher said they requested the oil spill’s Unified Command to deploy Shoreline Assessment Teams to sample and test the tar balls. The Unified Command also has staff on hand to help with cleanup, if needed. Fletcher said in addition to Oceanside and Carlsbad, there have been reports of tar balls on beaches in Del Mar and Encinitas, which will also be investigated.

“If the tar balls are tied back to the oil spill, at that point the county would declare a local state of emergency to better access state and federal funds.”

In response, San Diego County’s Office of Emergency Services said they will activate their emergency operations center to protect the region from the oil spill. Activating the operations center means there will be an ongoing coordinated response for all local jurisdictions, state and federal agencies, the U.S.Coast Guard and more to monitor and share information, Fletcher said.

“Oceanside is closely monitoring the impacts on our beaches, Harbor, and on wildlife,” an spokeswoman told NBC 7 San Diego. “Our Emergency Operations Center is activated and continually working with commanding agencies and have response plans in place for any potential impacts.” 7SanDiego