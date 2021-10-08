Navy Postpones Coastal Commission Review of NAVWAR Proposals

Yup, it’s true, the Navy in San Diego has postponed the California Coastal Commission’s review of the Navy’s proposals for the future development of its NAVWAR properties, also referred to as the Old Town site.

It had been scheduled fro Friday, October 15, 2021. A new hearing date has not been selected yet.

SOHO has been leading a campaign against the Navy’s proposals and is now pledging to keep us all in the loop whenever a new date has been set.

Also, readers are encouraged to leave comments as to why they believe the Navy put off the hearing date.