Airport Explains Purpose and Location of Point Loma Palm Trees to Be Removed

The San Diego Airport has responded to Point Loma residents’ inquiries about the nature and purpose of its program to unilaterally remove tall trees that it claims “obstruct” airspace and aircraft paths. Ralph Redman, manager of planning and environmental affairs, sent out a letter, map and descriptions of the locations of the trees – mainly Palm Trees – which are posted below.

“The purpose of removing the identified trees,” Redman stated, “is to ensure the safety of community and flying public as planes approach San Diego International Airport (SAN).” He goes on:

As you are aware, in inclement weather situations aircraft are re-routed to approach SAN from the west, and the instruments used by the pilots are sensitive to the surrounding environment.

An airport obstruction survey was conducted and eight Palms along Newport Avenue and four along Santa Monica were identified that “either exceed or will soon exceed acceptable elevations.”

Redman wrote:

These trees penetrate or are within less than five feet of the Terminal Instrument Procedures (TERPS) surfaces that surround San Diego International Airport (SDIA). Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) TERPS surfaces are developed to protect instrument departure and arrival procedures to an airport. Specifically, these trees penetrate the TERPS surfaces that protect approaches to Runway 9 during inclement weather. …

The trees that have been identified either exceed or will soon exceed acceptable elevations. Per California Public Utilities Code Section 21659(a) the Authority is the entity responsible with ensuring the mitigation of obstructions surrounding SAN. The FAA requires the airport to proactively mitigate and prevent future effects on airport operations by ensuring vegetation does not block or impair instrument or visual operations of the Airport.

And since all the trees identified fall within the City right-of-way, their removal has been coordinated through the City of San Diego. The city’s independent contractor will be “mitigating” the Palms over the next couple of weeks. (In his October 8 letter, Redman said “several weeks.”)

Redman also explained the “obstruction survey.” It was a “two year process,” he said.

First, aerial imagery was collected and survey data compiled by Woolpert, Inc. in the spring of 2020 in accordance with FAA criteria outlined under Advisory Circular 150/5300-18B. The survey data was then reviewed against FAA defined surfaces, including both Part 77 and TERPs, to determine which obstacles require mitigation. That analysis was prepared by airspace experts, Planning Technology Inc. (PTI). In total, 38,892 obstacles were reviewed. Additional land surveys were then completed on select obstacles to confirm the accuracy of the data.

Finally, Redman wrote if there were any additional questions regarding the obstruction survey, to let him know (contact info below). If people have questions specific to the tree removal, they’re asked to contact Brian Widener with the City at (619) 527-8050.

Here’s the map attached to Redman’s email that purportedly shows the location of the Palm Trees identified (Small yellow squares with file numbers):

Here’s a blow-up of a section of the map showing the locations of 7 of the Palm Trees. What’s puzzling is that the Palms at 4404 Newport are not included. Yet, that address was the “adjacent property” of the letter the OB Rag posted on Monday. (Would someone please explain that to this writer.):

And here’s the chart of the trees:

Here’s Redman’s email letter:

The purpose of removing the identified trees is to ensure the safety of community and flying public as planes approach San Diego International Airport (SAN). As you are aware, in inclement weather situations aircraft are re-routed to approach SAN from the west, and the instruments used by the pilots are sensitive to the surrounding environment. The trees that have been identified either exceed or will soon exceed acceptable elevations. Per California Public Utilities Code Section 21659(a) the Authority is the entity responsible with ensuring the mitigation of obstructions surrounding SAN. The FAA requires the airport to proactively mitigate and prevent future effects on airport operations by ensuring vegetation does not block or impair instrument or visual operations of the Airport.

As requested, the following provides specific information relative to the trees that were identified in the airport obstruction survey located along Newport Ave. Four additional trees were also identified along Santa Monica Ave. All trees noted below fall within the City right-of-way and their removal has been coordinated through the City of San Diego.

These trees penetrate or are within less than five feet of the Terminal Instrument Procedures (TERPS) surfaces that surround San Diego International Airport (SDIA). Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) TERPS surfaces are developed to protect instrument departure and arrival procedures to an airport. Specifically, these trees penetrate the TERPS surfaces that protect approaches to Runway 9 during inclement weather. Please note that TERPS surfaces are not the same as FAR Part 77 surfaces.

Attached is a map that corresponds to the location of each of the trees noted in the table.

This obstruction survey has been an involved two year process. First, aerial imagery was collected and survey data compiled by Woolpert, Inc. in the spring of 2020 in accordance with FAA criteria outlined under Advisory Circular 150/5300-18B. The survey data was then reviewed against FAA defined surfaces, including both Part 77 and TERPs, to determine which obstacles require mitigation. That analysis was prepared by airspace experts, Planning Technology Inc. (PTI). In total, 38,892 obstacles were reviewed. Additional land surveys were then completed on select obstacles to confirm the accuracy of the data.

If you have any additional questions regarding the obstruction survey please let me know. If you have questions specific to the tree removal please contact Brian Widener with the City at (619) 527-8050.

Sincerely,

Ralph [Redman]

Contact info for Redman: Office 619.400.2464 | Mobile 619.380.7792 rredman@san.org

Geoff Page contributed to this article.