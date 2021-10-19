Point Loma Residents Urged to Call City and Airport ASAP – City Crews Are Beginning to Illegally Remove Trees on ‘Emergency Basis’

Residents of Point Loma are being urged to immediately contact the city and airport because city crews are out and about currently (noon Tuesday) and are attempting to remove some of the trees on their “obstruction” list. Property owners at 4404 Newport “chased” one crew off after it had “topped off” one Palm Tree on their list.

Once a Palm Tree is “topped off” it will never come back.

Residents need to contact the city and airport and get them to halt this practice, immediately.

The airport has informed residents of Point Loma that an independent contractor hired by the city would remove the mainly Palm Trees it identified as “obstructions”. Yet, it is a city crew out today attempting to circumvent proper and legal procedures for removing trees. Permits are required, a 72-hour notice to adjacent residents is required and proper traffic control is also required. Apparently, none of these procedures are being utilized by the crew.

The city crew is claiming there’s an “emergency” which allows them to circumvent normal procedures. What emergency?

Please call or email Councilwoman Jen Campbell’s office: 619-236-6622 jennifercampbell@sandiego.gov

Call or email Ralph Redman, manager of airport program: Office 619.400.2464 | Mobile 619.380.7792 rredman@san.org

Call or email Brian Widener, arborist with the City at (619) 527-8050.