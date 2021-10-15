Competing Images for the Midway ‘Emerge’

Now that the redevelopment of the Midway District has returned to the drawing board, competing images of its future have emerged.

Brookfield Properties – former Mayor Faulconer’s favored developer for Midway – has returned with a reworked concept for a mixed-use development called “Discover Midway.” Plus Brookfield has an expanded team which now includes two experienced affordable-housing developers and retains ASM Global, the current operator of Pechanga Arena.

Their project includes a commitment to set aside at least 25 percent of housing units for lower-income families. According to the U-T, “There are no specifics, no renderings, and none of the pomp and circumstance of the last go-around. Some of that will come as the Discover Midway group works to fine-tune its bid, which is due Dec. 3.

Brookfield, which has 20 properties spread across the county, is crafting the overall vision, and would be responsible for building the market-rate housing units, shops, restaurants, office space and parks. The plan calls for green buildings, bike- and pedestrian-friendly roads and new transit connections.

Affordable-housing partners Affirmed Housing and National Community Renaissance (National CORE), each three-decades old and operating thousands of units, would erect and run the neighborhood’s subsidized units. They’ve promised high-quality homes for people making between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area’s median income, as defined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as services to improve people’s financial footing.

And now another developer has stepped forward with their vision for the Midway: “Midway Village.”

Check above for a new rendering from Midway Village, the rebranded Midway Sports & Entertainment District. From Voice of San Diego:

That image is a teaser for an event on Sunday where Midway Village intends to drop the robe, so to speak, and bear the rest. It’s the first glimpse of a re-revisioned future for the Midway District which hasn’t seen a lot of love from redevelopment in its many-yeared history.

The company tweeted: “Looking forward to sharing our plans and hearing your feedback at our community event this Sunday at @StoneBrewing in Point Loma.”