County Supervisors to Honor Former OB Rag Writer

On Tuesday, October 19, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will honor Doug Porter, a former writer for the OB Rag, for all his contributions over the years to San Diego journalism.

That day will be called the “Doug Porter Day.” Newly-elected Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer initiated the honor; she’s the daughter of Larry Remer, a good friend of Porter’s who used to write with him on The Door, a San Diego alternative weekly during the 1970s.

Doug worked on various alternatives and “undergrounds.” First the OB Liberator, then for a while he helped run the original OB Rag from 1971 to 72; as noted he wrote for the Door, a very successful San Diego muckracker, until the Reader took all of its ads. After a 30-year hiatus from San Diego, Doug returned and joined the staff of the online version of the OB Rag in 2008. When the Rag launched the San Diego Free Press in 2012, he became one of its main writers. The SDFP folded in 2018.