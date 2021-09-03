Man Takes Car Surfing at Dog Beach

After taking his car on a surfing venture at Dog Beach, a man gave up and abandoned it in the middle of the surf Wednesday morning.

Fox5 reported that the vehicle was out in about 100 feet of ocean around 5:30 am, which was reported to SDPD.

Officers and San Diego lifeguards searched for a driver but there was no immediate sign of the person responsible, SDPD said, and it wasn’t initially clear how the car ended up in the water in the first place. Eventually, officers say a man approached them and admitted being responsible for the vehicle. … Lifeguards helped hook a tow truck up to the vehicle and dragged it out of the water, a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesperson said.

There’s no more details but there weren’t any injuries (or arrests yet).