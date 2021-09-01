Old Point Loma Lighthouse Closed Through Wed., Sept.1

From Cabrillo National Monument facebook:

Due to a necessary maintenance requirement, there will be a temporary closure of the Old Point Loma Lighthouse and the Assistant Keepers Quarters (AKQ).

In efforts of preservation and for visitor safety purposes, no access will be permitted at the Old Point Loma Lighthouse. The closure will begin on Monday, August 30th and last through Wednesday, September 1st.

The rest of the park including the visitor center, Cabrillo exhibit room, bayside trail, whale watch and kelp forest overlook, and the tidepool area will remain open during this time. We sincerely apologize for this temporary inconvenience and will welcome visitors back to the Lighthouse on Thursday, September 2nd. (LL)

