OB Hardware Has New Owners

The new owners to OB Hardware have just introduced themselves to the community.

Joe and Jenae Kuchman announced that the storefront is open and invited villagers to come by during September as they celebrate with “a little throwback disco theme – this OB original is stayin’ alive!”

Here is their announcement, posted on Nextdoor:

We’re thrilled to introduce ourselves as the new, local owners of OB Hardware!

What would our quirky little beach town be without an independent hardware store? That was the question we asked ourselves when we found out that the store was at risk of closing. We couldn’t see such a significant pillar of our community end its story… and we’re here to make sure that it continues to serve the community for many years to come.

A little about us: We’re Joe and Jenae Kuchman, we’re raising our little family here in OB just steps away from OB Hardware. Joe comes from a long line of carpenters, wood workers and his father was an independent architect until he retired in 2020.

Jenae is a San Diego native and has a background in business, marketing and events (spoiler alert: get ready for some great community workshops, Lunch & Learns and children’s craft events).

OB Hardware wouldn’t be what it is today without the hard work of Mike, the outgoing owner. A BIG shoutout to Mike for choosing us to carry on his work and for being a great partner during the transfer of the store. He’s done everything remotely possible to welcome us and ensure a smooth, seamless transition for our customers and staff.

OB Hardware has such amazing support from this community and we’re so grateful to everyone who has been cheering us on – we’ve seen your posts and messages and we’re so happy to finally share the news! It’s our mission to continue to be a great place for your local Hardware needs, and we’ll need your continued support to help keep us going. Visit us during the month of September as we celebrate with a little throwback disco theme -this OB original is stayin’ alive!