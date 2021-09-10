Luigi’s in Ocean Beach Hit With $1200 a Day Code Violations

Restaurant on Newport Ave Has Until September 30 to Comply Without Fines

Luigi’s restaurant at the corner of Newport Avenue and Bacon Street has been hit with potentially $1,200 a day fines for four code violations by the city. The new Ocean Beach restaurant, owned by Luigi Agostini, was notified by the city on August 20 that they were in violation of the following:

A trash enclosure (77- inches in height) blocking driveway visibility and a 30-inch CMU wall blocking access to required off-street parking, have been constructed in the driveway.

A 123.5 sq. ft Conex box (portable storage container) in the north east corner of the parking lot has also eliminated a required parking space.

Additionally, a new concrete slab has been poured on top of an existing blacktop parking lot without City approval.

Partition walls for a commercial walk-in freezer have been installed at north side of parking lot. A new exterior opening has been created and a new entrance door has been installed at the south side of building.

The restaurant was given until September 30 to correct the violations or else it would be subject to a $300 fine for each of the four violations every day until compliance. That adds up to $1,200 in potential daily fines. The restaurant is also subject to reimbursing the city for “re-inspection” fees, ranging from $264 to $295.

The city cited the following violations of the San Diego Municipal Code (SDMC):

SDMC §129.0202 – When a Building Permit is Required

SDMC §142.0310 – General Fence Regulations for All Zones (Visibility Area)

SDMC §142.0510 – General Parking Regulations (Obstructions)

§142.0560 Development and Design Regulations for Parking Facilities

SDMC §§121.0202-121.0203 provides the authority regarding enforcement of the Land Development Code.

SDMC §121.0302 requires compliance with the Land Development Code, specifies these violations are not permitted, and provides authority for the abatement of public nuisances.

The restaurant was ordered, in order to avoid administrative civil penalties, to correct the violations by September 30, 2021:

Remove the Conex box (portable storage container) from the required parking space. The Conex box also requires a Building permit if it is to remain on the property.

Obtain required Building Permit(s) and successfully complete all required inspections

Remove the trash enclosure and CMU wall from across the driveway entrance.

Restore the parking lot to its original permitted configuration.

All off-street parking spaces and aisles shall be kept clear of any temporary or permanent obstructions.

Remove partition walls for commercial walk-in freezer.

Obtain permit for new exterior opening and new entrance door.

The city stated it used the following factors in determining the amount of the fines:

the nature and seriousness of the violation

the impact of the violation upon the community

City code enforcers inspected the property, the city stated, on July 16 and August 11 this year and observed the violations. Luigi Agostini has a business address of 4662 Ashby Street San Diego, CA 92115. The property itself is owned by Orams Enterprises Inc., with a business address of CEO Khairi T. Mansour at 9189 Vista Entrada Lakeside, CA 92040.

Many OBceans, including the OB Planning Board, are concerned about property owners flagrantly violating the development code, and disregarding the community. The Planning Board discussed potential violations by the restaurant at their August 4, 2021 meeting.

Here is the August 20, 2021 Order: