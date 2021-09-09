9/11 Changed No Views of Mine About the World

by Ernie McCray

Recently the UT asked readers to react to where we were on 9/11 and wanted to know what went through our minds that day, and how that changed our view of the world.

I had no response because 9/11 didn’t change my view of the world as much as it validated how I see the world.

My first thought after seeing the second plane crashing into one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center was “Oh! Oh! The Pentagon is going to do something real crazy in retaliation for this!”

That assumption was based on a lifetime of observing our country when it’s pissed.

Memories of atomic bombs being dropped, when I was a little boy, surfaced in my head.

I remembered the feelings of dread when the country almost got involved in a nuclear war with a country with whom we just couldn’t seem to break bread.

Ask the Sandinistas of Nicaragua about all the kinds of tricks that might be pulled if your politics went against our nation’s interests, all the illegal arms sales and drug trafficking and such that went along with that.

So, on 9/11, I had no idea what was going to happen next, but I knew that an attack on Wall Street, “The Street,” the financial hub of the world’s biggest economy, was not going to inspire anything near “turning the other cheek.”

Next thing we knew, we were fighting in Afghanistan.

In a global “War on Terror,” as though war, in and of itself, isn’t an act of terror.

My worldview before 9/11 and after that fateful day is based on the fact that America sadly and unfortunately finds it extremely hard to resist taking up arms.

And here we are, ten years after killing Osama bin Laden, the leader of what happened to us on that fateful day, and twenty years after invading Afghanistan to keep the terrorists at bay, watching the Taliban get a new regime underway.

After spending trillions of dollars and losing over 2,000 lives and treating 300 or so wounded warriors we’re back to where we were at the start.

Nowhere.

And that strengthens my view that what war is good for is: “Absolutely nothing!”