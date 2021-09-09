9 – 11 : Where Were You When …

Twenty years ago, tomorrow Saturday, our world changed.
Some see 9-11 as a generation’s “Pearl Harbor” of December 7, 1941 infamy.
Yet, many of us of different generations certainly remember where we were when the NYC Towers, the Pentagon, a field in Pennsylvania (thanks to a brave contingent on board) were all hit. For the past week, the mainstream media has been running memorials and memories. You couldn’t miss them.
So, here is your chance, dear reader, to offer yours. This is an open thread so the comments are for the taking.
I remember. I was dressing for court in Vista when I emerged from the bedroom to find my daughter of 12 sobbing in front of the tube. I watched the second plane smash into the skyscraper. She told me she couldn’t go to school that day.
On the long drive to Vista court from OB, my mind raced at the possible loss of life. Once inside the courtroom, scared deputies ushered us all out the large, new courthouse and closed it down. Coincidentally, back in OB, this was the first day that Starbucks on Newport Avenue opened and I knew there would be fellow activists in front urging a boycott. There had been protests about Starbucks’ opening for months – some of them with hundreds of people.
Out amongst the picket signs, I tried to convince my friends that today wasn’t the day for a protest, imagining losses of 20,000 to 30,000 – we didn’t know then. Heated words were exchanged and the picket line continued. People driving by were just screaming at the gaggle in front of the new store. Starbucks finally had the good sense to close early – as much of the rest of the country did.
Fast forward some, many in OB knew a war was coming – yeah, a war with a country that had nothing to do with the 9-11 attacks, and the group OBGO (OB Grassroots Organization) staged many a demonstration and protest against the war that was coming. And of course Bush’s lies brought the war.
Everybody had their own experiences. Chris, one of our regular commenters, had this to say about his memories:
I was in Darwin Australia for a port visits (stationed onboard the USS Peleliu). We steamed out of there the following morning and headed for the Persian Gulf where we spent the next 4 and half months. The USS Philippine Sea fired the first missiles (from the gulf to Afghanistan) to officially start Operation Enduring Freedom. We watched from the flight deck. Quite a surreal experience.
One thing is for sure, whether or not we should have gone to war in Afghanistan or handled things over there the way we did or how long we should have remained there will never be a consensus. I will reveal something about myself. This is a bit on the dark side and in retrospect it was probably not a healthy attitude. I was angry and full of hate. I was actually thrilled to watch those first missiles fired off into the night and slept very well that evening and actually taking comfort in knowing the destruction they were going to cause. Looking back I realize that’s a terrible way to think but I was caught up in the moment. I also realize I had the luxury of being 900 miles away from the actual fighting (cheering for the deaths of other human beings) while the Marines embarked onboard had to experience combat full boots on the ground. Thank God we had no casualties among them and they all returned back to the ship safely. So for me, 9/11 DID change at least some of my views.
I was the Deputy Director of Penobscot Job Corps in Bangor, Maine. We were one of the Eastern States Job Corps Centers and many of our students were from New York, Philadelphia, Massachusetts, etc. A great number of our students had family that worked in the areas that were hit by the planes. Chaos reigned for days until we parents, friends, relatives, etc. were accounted for. Almost the entire Center viewed the planes crashing into the buildings, because a lot of the teaching was done by television. It was a very difficult day for the students and staff. The next month or more was spent on mental health healing rather than teaching and learning.
I was working from home in Carlsbad, remotely managing a network and providing tech support to a recording studio in NYC (I would fly out for two weeks every three months) on West 23rd Street. Up early because of the three hour time difference, I was listening to a local morning show (DSC) on the radio when the hosts broke into a wacky humor recording to tell everyone to turn on the television “it doesn’t matter what channel”.
I spent the rest of the day chatting back and forth via email with my boss while we checked off each employee’s status when they checked in (a lot of them regularly commuted through the subway station under the Twin Tower’s plaza).
It took awhile, but finally everyone was accounted for.
I was scheduled to fly out a month after that, and I indeed did. The city was a different, solemn place.
I still have a picture on my wall taken by the studio manager from the roof of our building, with smoke rising entitled “Chelsea Sunset” (Joni fans will get it).
I was backpacking in the Sierra Nevada, attempting to summit Mt. Whitney on 9/11. Someone on the trail had a radio and different stories about what happened were spreading up and down the trail, every person you passed either asked what you knew or wanted to share what they knew. We knew something had happened, but nobody knew exactly what.
When some people talked about planes crashing into the WTC, I thought of a photo I had seen taken in the 20’s or 30’s of a plane that had crashed into the Empire State Building. The plane was still hanging on the side of the building but there was no major, irreversible damage to the structure. I thought that maybe people were blowing the story out of proportion, not knowing that we were talking about jet airlines, not small single or twin engine airplanes.
But as I kept going up the mountain, more and more stories, most of which turned out to be false, were being spread along the trail – martial law being declared, major roads and highways anywhere near military installations being blockaded, gas stations being ordered to close, radio and television stations off the air, etc. In my own mind, I was dismissing all the doom and gloom I was hearing as overblown fears of poorly communicated information, sort of an alpine version of the old game of telephone. Surely, it couldn’t have been that bad!
Then I realized that the only airplanes is saw in the sky weren’t the normal flights of commercial air traffic across the Sierra, but fighter jets flying combat air patrol along the spine of the mountain range, I presume to force down (or shoot down!) any airplanes attempting to cross the mountains. I turned around and made my way back to Outpost Camp on the main Whitney trail, and eventually back to my car.
On my drive home, I finally learned of the scale of the horror of that day from my car radio. To this day, I have not watched any video of the plane impacts on the buildings. I can only imagine the shock and horror of waking up and turning on the TV while getting prepared for an ordinary day of work or school, only to see those terrible images happening live.