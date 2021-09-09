9 – 11 : Where Were You When …

Twenty years ago, tomorrow Saturday, our world changed.

Some see 9-11 as a generation’s “Pearl Harbor” of December 7, 1941 infamy.

Yet, many of us of different generations certainly remember where we were when the NYC Towers, the Pentagon, a field in Pennsylvania (thanks to a brave contingent on board) were all hit. For the past week, the mainstream media has been running memorials and memories. You couldn’t miss them.

So, here is your chance, dear reader, to offer yours. This is an open thread so the comments are for the taking.

I remember. I was dressing for court in Vista when I emerged from the bedroom to find my daughter of 12 sobbing in front of the tube. I watched the second plane smash into the skyscraper. She told me she couldn’t go to school that day.

On the long drive to Vista court from OB, my mind raced at the possible loss of life. Once inside the courtroom, scared deputies ushered us all out the large, new courthouse and closed it down. Coincidentally, back in OB, this was the first day that Starbucks on Newport Avenue opened and I knew there would be fellow activists in front urging a boycott. There had been protests about Starbucks’ opening for months – some of them with hundreds of people.

Out amongst the picket signs, I tried to convince my friends that today wasn’t the day for a protest, imagining losses of 20,000 to 30,000 – we didn’t know then. Heated words were exchanged and the picket line continued. People driving by were just screaming at the gaggle in front of the new store. Starbucks finally had the good sense to close early – as much of the rest of the country did.

Fast forward some, many in OB knew a war was coming – yeah, a war with a country that had nothing to do with the 9-11 attacks, and the group OBGO (OB Grassroots Organization) staged many a demonstration and protest against the war that was coming. And of course Bush’s lies brought the war.

Everybody had their own experiences. Chris, one of our regular commenters, had this to say about his memories:

I was in Darwin Australia for a port visits (stationed onboard the USS Peleliu). We steamed out of there the following morning and headed for the Persian Gulf where we spent the next 4 and half months. The USS Philippine Sea fired the first missiles (from the gulf to Afghanistan) to officially start Operation Enduring Freedom. We watched from the flight deck. Quite a surreal experience.

One thing is for sure, whether or not we should have gone to war in Afghanistan or handled things over there the way we did or how long we should have remained there will never be a consensus. I will reveal something about myself. This is a bit on the dark side and in retrospect it was probably not a healthy attitude. I was angry and full of hate. I was actually thrilled to watch those first missiles fired off into the night and slept very well that evening and actually taking comfort in knowing the destruction they were going to cause. Looking back I realize that’s a terrible way to think but I was caught up in the moment. I also realize I had the luxury of being 900 miles away from the actual fighting (cheering for the deaths of other human beings) while the Marines embarked onboard had to experience combat full boots on the ground. Thank God we had no casualties among them and they all returned back to the ship safely. So for me, 9/11 DID change at least some of my views.