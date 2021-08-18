Vaccinations Are All About ‘One for all, and All for One’

by Ernie McCray

So, only 60% of us Americans are vaccinated to protect ourselves and everybody else from the ravages of Covid-19?

That’s a sad scene.

Know what I mean?

That’s telling a killer virus to just do its thing.

And Covid, bound by rules set down by Mother Nature (remember her?) has no choice but to run free – which it is doing incredibly, spreading like a wind fueled prairie brush fire, giving into Mother Nature’s propensity, every now and then, for thinning human populations.

And to think that there are about 2.5 billion people who don’t even have access to vaccinations.

And I can’t help but wonder how the problem can be fixed as there’s not a lot to work with.

I mean you’ve got two groups right away who can’t be swayed to get a couple of shots for the wellbeing of humanity: those diehard “anti-vaxxers” you see on TV, caught up in lies like marks, like suckers taken in by hustlers selling snake oil – and, of course, the MAGA folks foolishly fighting for their “civil right” to die tragically.

So, who do we have left to help knock a disease to its knees?

Well, there are folks around who really don’t think Covid is all that bad and there are those who simply fear that the vaccination will harm them some day in some way, wondering if getting vaccinated will, say, affect their children who are yet to be born or if it might trigger health issues they already have like diabetes or being prone to having blood clots and what not.

Some African Americans are stymied with memories of how Black people have historically been misused in medical research like the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study designed to find out what untreated syphilis can do to human beings.

And I get it. But I wish people would, rather than indulge in their fears of the unknown, take their chances with what’s known about the Covid-19 vaccines.

I’d like to see them gamble on how the doses have greatly lessened the virus’ ability to kill or leave our loved ones and friends subject to severe gastrointestinal symptoms or to extreme fatigue and shortness of breath or to feeling frighteningly fuzzy and sleepless and feverish and anxious and depressed.

I want them to think of how it’s very unlikely that a reaction to the vaccination could be more detrimental or equal to medical issues such as these that can last for months or for the rest of someone’s lifetime.

A huge part of the problem, though, in erasing Covid-19 from our lives, is we Americans seem to want to hearken to our country’s swaggy-like rugged individualism traditions.

But this isn’t about being “totally self-reliant” and “independent” or any other such sentiments.

What’s in front of us calls on us to rise beyond ourselves and think about everybody else on the planet as we’re more dependent on each other than at any time in our lives.

We’re in, if you will, a Three Musketeers, “One for all, all for one” kind of situation.

And we can’t succeed without many more of us getting a vaccination.

Seems like such a simple solution. Doesn’t it?

Damn I hope these people get with it.