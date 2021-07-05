The Mean Green Angels – the Heart and Soul of Point Loma

By Colleen O’Connor

These people in green vests are not part of a UFO landing party, or death-defying landscapers.

You see them every week; along the OB freeway entrances to interstate 8 or avoiding cars racing over the bridge to access Sea World Drive; outside the Point Loma Post office; or dodging monster tankers on Rosecrans Street.

All the while, beautifying the neighborhood. You think those fabulous Jacaranda trees, now in full bloom, grow by themselves?

The Mean Green Angels of the Point Loma Association keep them flourishing.

As their website explains their more than a dozen work projects:

“The Mean Green Team plants, fertilizes, irrigates, prunes, weeds and collects debris and trash. Some even sharpen and fix tools and repair irrigation systems. We proudly maintain these landscaped sites to beautify our neighborhood.”

Disciplined, talented, and committed, these volunteers are what make a neighborhood proud and great. And everyone is invited to share their time, energy, and talents to help keep the Peninsula beautiful.

After their weekly Friday clean-ups, these angles rest, with an after-work coffee chat at some of the best local coffee spots.

Next time you see the Mean Green Team sweeping, pruning, or watering, honk your horn, wave a “hello” or just bark out a “Thank You.”

These angels preserve the ‘hood’ as our little bit of heaven.