Sports Arena Area to Be Declared ‘Surplus Land’ August 3 to Allow Affordable Housing in New Redevelopment

On August 3, the City of San Diego will declare the Sports Arena area as surplus land to comply with the state’s Surplus Land Act. This will set off a new, legal process of opening up the bidding for the redevelopment of the 48-acre site.

And for the first time, there is a very real chance the process will require the construction of affordable housing at the Arena tract. Neither Faulconer’s initiate nor Measure E which passed last November required affordable housing to be included.

Declaring the Sports Arena area as surplus land, the first step in starting over in rebidding the project, will then require the city to first offer it to affordable housing developers.

The city had to halt the prior process of requesting and awarding bids initiated by former mayor Kevin Faulconer, as it was determined to be illegal and not in compliance with the Surplus Land Act.

The Act requires local agencies – like governments – to give affordable housing developers, park districts, and public school districts the first crack at buying and developing publicly-owned or agency-owned land declared “surplus” and no longer needed for that agency’s use.

It was In August of 2020 that a Faulconer-selected committee picked Brookfield Properties’ and ASM Global’s proposal to redevelop the property (current Pechanga Arena San Diego). Their plan to transform the arena site was spun as a flashy “modern entertainment venue”, with appropriate housing, new traffic infrastructure and parks getting second shift. No affordable housing was on the table.

Yet, the renewed bidding process may actually change all of that and bring in affordable housing. Councilmember Jen Campbell’s chief of staff Venus Molina was quoted recently on the process. Molina, reflecting her boss’ stance, was very disappointed that the process had to start over. Yet, her view is of interest. Molina said she didn’t think that, “… because of the magnitude of the project, “… an affordable housing developer can take it (project) on by themselves.” She continued:

“Most likely, an affordable housing developer will have to be brought in as a partner with the major developer, which could be the same one. What will likely happen is it will end up as a similar project, but with at least 25% affordable housing included. Obviously, it’s not going to look the same now that we have to include 25% as affordable housing.”

Yet, it will not be “a similar project” with “at least 25% affordable” units as disappointed Molina tellingly muttered, “now that we have to include” the whopping quarter of the total as affordable, darn it!

Molina also said,

“We could do a bid process and have a winning bidder by the end of the year. That’s moving really fast in government time. But hopefully, we can pull that off.”

