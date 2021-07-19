Bridge Housing Corp. Selected by City Council to Build in Controversial Famosa Canyon

On Tuesday, July 13, the San Diego City Council authorized the San Diego Housing Commission to build up to 78 affordable housing units on the 5-acre parcel in Famosa Canyon. The council entered into an agreement with Bridge Housing Corporation to design housing units at the southeast corner of Famosa and Nimitz boulevards.

The decision appears to resolve the controversies over the site, one of the last open spaces in Point Loma and used by kids on bikes for generations. Many in the community have fought this development for years, at the grassroots level and at the local planning board level. But it appears to no avail.

Opponents of the development have been characterized as “NIMBYs” and even “racist” by its advocates, who view any opposition of developing the site as opposition to affordable housing. Never mind the environment, the lack of open areas in that part of Point Loma, and the availability of affordable housing within fractions of a mile away.

Bridge is to receive a predevelopment loan of nearly a million dollars “to be used for predevelopment activities.” The staff person on the project stated (in classic bureacratise):

“The intent of the loan is to assist Bridge in designing and determining the feasibility of a potential affordable housing project on the property. In no event, shall the Housing Authority or Housing Commission take any action that would foreclose any alternatives or mitigation measures with respect to any use of the property, including the ‘no project’ alternative.”

Correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe that means Bridge will use the loan to see if it’s even feasible to build affordable housing on the site, and if it determines it cannot build the units, the “no project alternative,” then the Housing Commission will not prevent alternatives or “mitigation measures” to the use of the property.

Of course, on the day of the council vote, there was Jen Campbell misrepresenting the situation. She said it’s “been close to 40 years that this property has been set aside for working families …” That’s bull pucky! That open space was part of a much larger tract of land (the Collier gift to “the children of San Diego”) destined for parkland. Campbell pretends to want affordable housing, yet did nothing to ensure Measure E required it.

