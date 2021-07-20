Neighbors Complaining About ‘Rogue’ Bicycle Riders in Sunset Cliffs Natural Park

Neighbors near the Sunset Cliffs Natural Park and other are complaining they are seeing more and more rogue bikers all over the park. The bicyclists are destroying the newly re-vegetated areas, damaging the trails they are not allowed on. They are also a serious safety hazard to the visitors to the park.

As one neighbor told the OB Rag:

The City recently spent millions of dollars on the park and have failed to maintain it or supervise activity in the park. The illegal riders are there every morning and evening and often all day.

The following photos were taken at 08:30 Tuesday morning (July 20).

One biker went right past a NO BIKES sign in the upper parking lot and jammed down the very steep hill. This is a common occurrence. Jumps and ramps are being built. They ride all over the park and rarely on the one allowed bike route. Aside from destroying the park, it is only a matter of time until a child is run over by an illegal biker.

There are more photos here : https://tinyurl.com/scnpbikes