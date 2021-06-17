OB Historical Society Presents: Point Loma’s 1891 Lower Lighthouse – Thursday, June 17

Please join Ocean Beach Historical Society and Lighthouse volunteer and San Diego Historian Karen Scanlon, for a lavishly illustrated discussion of San Diego’s Operational Lighthouse, and the Six Lights that have watched over San Diego Bay over the years.
JOIN ZOOM MEETING, THURS. June 17, 2021 at 7 PM
Point Loma’s 1891 Lower Lighthouse
The Ocean Beach Historical Society presents “Point Loma’s Lower Lighthouse has been beaming brightly since 1891.”
With a $200 million dollar restoration, the beacon is set to continue its mission for another hundred years.
Zoom in for a fun and informational look at this landmark perched on the southwestern-most corner of the continental United States.
(Free) Link here.
