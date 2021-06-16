Vintage Car Artists in the ‘Hood’ of Point Loma

1932 Ford Coupe. (Jack Runner).

Happenings in the “Hood”

By Colleen O’Connor

What could be better?

Free music, a pancake breakfast, and gorgeous cars; with all proceeds going to charity?

When, What, and Where was it?  Sunday, the 10th annual San Diego Civic Club #16 Pancake breakfast and Car Show in Point Loma.

Anyone could stroll around.  Talk to the car owners/artists who collected, renovated, innovated, and proudly shared their handiwork; from tail lights, and engines to paint jobs and histories.

Each set of wheels buffed out in their Sunday best.  What a treat.

Pity if you missed it.  As a consolation.  Here are just some of the fine results in a photo array.

1930 350 hp. Drew & Stevi Mrszo. All photos by Colleen O’Connor

1926 Ford Model T Roadster. Pete Morrow

 

1934 PE Sedan. Scott & Lori Bonesteel

1932 5-window Ford Coupe. Jack Runner

1936 Packard V-12 engine 170 Hp Ricardo da Rosa

Interested in their next exhibition?

Contact: Roni Madruga:  tomandroni@cox.net
sharon May   :  smay@scfinsurance.com
Hugh Gaskins & The G String Daddies:  gstringdaddies.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avatar Geoff Page June 16, 2021 at 2:07 pm

Those were the days, when cars were cars and did not all look the same as we see today. It’s easy to see why people love this hobby. Thanks for the pictures.

Avatar korla eaquinta June 16, 2021 at 2:15 pm

It was great! Music too! Old guys rule!

Avatar Geoff Page June 16, 2021 at 2:38 pm

Ah, you went! I wish I had known about it.

Avatar korla eaquinta June 16, 2021 at 7:00 pm

LOL Geoff. I just happened to be walking by!!!

