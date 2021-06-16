Vintage Car Artists in the ‘Hood’ of Point Loma

Happenings in the “Hood”
By Colleen O’Connor
What could be better?
Free music, a pancake breakfast, and gorgeous cars; with all proceeds going to charity?
When, What, and Where was it? Sunday, the 10th annual San Diego Civic Club #16 Pancake breakfast and Car Show in Point Loma.
Anyone could stroll around. Talk to the car owners/artists who collected, renovated, innovated, and proudly shared their handiwork; from tail lights, and engines to paint jobs and histories.
Each set of wheels buffed out in their Sunday best. What a treat.
Pity if you missed it. As a consolation. Here are just some of the fine results in a photo array.
Interested in their next exhibition?
Contact: Roni Madruga: tomandroni@cox.net
sharon May : smay@scfinsurance.com
Hugh Gaskins & The G String Daddies: gstringdaddies.com
Those were the days, when cars were cars and did not all look the same as we see today. It’s easy to see why people love this hobby. Thanks for the pictures.
It was great! Music too! Old guys rule!
Ah, you went! I wish I had known about it.
LOL Geoff. I just happened to be walking by!!!