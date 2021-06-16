Vintage Car Artists in the ‘Hood’ of Point Loma

Happenings in the “Hood”

By Colleen O’Connor

What could be better?

Free music, a pancake breakfast, and gorgeous cars; with all proceeds going to charity?

When, What, and Where was it? Sunday, the 10th annual San Diego Civic Club #16 Pancake breakfast and Car Show in Point Loma.

Anyone could stroll around. Talk to the car owners/artists who collected, renovated, innovated, and proudly shared their handiwork; from tail lights, and engines to paint jobs and histories.

Each set of wheels buffed out in their Sunday best. What a treat.

Pity if you missed it. As a consolation. Here are just some of the fine results in a photo array.

Interested in their next exhibition?

Contact: Roni Madruga: tomandroni@cox.net

sharon May : smay@scfinsurance.com

Hugh Gaskins & The G String Daddies: gstringdaddies.com