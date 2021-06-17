Time to Question the Militarization of Our Children

by Ernie McCray

When we say to a veteran or to someone active in the military, “Thank you for your service” what are we thanking them for?

I ask this question for the children’s sake, for the many teenage warriors, fresh out of high school, who find themselves off somewhere in a land, that was never mentioned in their schooling, “making a difference.”

I mean after World War II came to an end, has there been any real reason for our country to be involved in war?

I can’t help but remember a neighbor of mine, a family friend, a kid a few years older than me, coming home from Korea an emotional wreck, staring into space.

Another childhood friend returned from Vietnam in the same condition and another came back in a casket having earned a purple heart for his bravery.

A few years ago, hanging out in Oceanside, I observed young jarheads with the same far-off look on their faces as my old friends, a look that says they’ve taken part in and have seen horrible things.

They were back at Camp Pendleton after toppling Saddam Hussain’s horrible regime and trying to get the upper hand on the Taliban in Afghanistan, an organization that replenishes itself like deer that grow and lose and regrow antlers throughout their lifetimes.

And I have to ask why we Americans, as a “civil society,” practically, in silence, condone our children being used in such a way?

We as parents and/or citizens without children have for far too long been complicit with swarms of sharp talking recruiters on our school campuses, seeking “The Few. The proud. The Marines” or someone who is ready to become “Army Strong” or “Forged by the Sea.” Ready to “Aim High… Fly-Fight-Win!”

It’s as though we aren’t aware that these enlisters have way more access to our young people than recruiters of other kinds and that they’re holding tightly to nice gigs that keep them out of “harm’s way” if they make their “quota” of enlistees to send Uncle Sam’s way.

Now I know that armed conflict is somehow in humanity’s DNA, that human beings have always found excuses to do harm to anyone perceived as their enemy, be it throwing a rock or a spear or shooting an arrow or a rifle or dropping a bomb or attacking from beneath the sea.

And it’s not going to end anytime soon or possibly ever but I feel we owe it to our children to address the situation.

A national conversation around military issues is way overdue like it had been until recently with matters regarding race and police brutality.

Questions need to be asked about why the military has such a huge budget when so much of what they are allocated could be better used towards ending the likes of racism, sexism and homophobia in our society – problems, by the way, that are inherent in the country’s armed forces and Selective Service System.

In fact, the military has a serious problem with sexual assaults against women, an assertion that has been made clear by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III who has said “Sexual assault and harassment remain persistent and corrosive problems across the total force.”

He expects every member of that force to be part of the solution and leaders — both civilian and military “to take direct accountability to drive meaningful change.”

Here’s where we regular citizens can jump in.

And, in that regard, we’re fortunate in San Diego to have two organizations that have led the way in matters concerning the military: Project YANO (Youth and Non-Military Opportunities) and COMD (Committee Opposed to Militarism and the Draft) which founded YANO.

Project YANO lets our young people know that they don’t have to join the military to “make a difference,” that there are other ways they can better themselves and serve their communities and the world as well.

And COMD has worked diligently locally and in alliance with other organizations in the country to question a “military-industrial complex” that has more power than should be allowed.

I would suggest to anyone who wants to promote or work in behalf of peace to check out these two organizations here and here.

For our children’s sake.

For peace’s sake.