‘Stop the Suffering’ – Shut Down the SeaWorld Fireworks

By Judi Curry

I realize that I have written about the fireworks at SeaWorld many times in the past. There are definitely two camps in this on-going battle – those that love the fireworks and those that see the pain and suffering to animals, big and small; pain and suffering to those people diagnosed with PTSD; the harm it is doing to the environment; and the lasting effects every time a firework is shot off.

I am, quite frankly, tired of the people that give stupid advice about turning up the volume of the television to distract the animals from reacting to the noise and repercussions of the fireworks; the people that are now advocating giving the animals a small dose of CBD to calm them down. (I wonder how small a dose you would have to give an Orca, a seal, a porpoise, a dolphin, etc. to “calm them down.”)

How loud would you have to turn up the volume of a television, or a radio, or….to calm them down?

This article is NOT for those people. This is for those people, like me, who are fed up with watching our animals shiver and shake every night when this unnecessary display is going on. And they don’t just react at the time of the noise; they react for hours afterwards.

Is there any real purpose for the fireworks?

Yes, they are beautiful, but so are laser shows, and they are quiet and do not harm anything. It can’t be to bring people into the SeaWorld park to watch the fireworks, because it is at the end of the evening and everyone that is going to pay to be in the park have been there for hours.

There is not a special occasion going on that the fireworks are celebrating; for those of us that are suffering there is absolutely no reason for fireworks to be shot off every single night except to destroy the environment and antagonize those that suffer from the noise and destruction.

Many counties in California are enacting new laws to prohibit the shooting off these incendiary devices, particular now when it has been stated that we are going to be in a “severe drought.” Fireworks have been the direct cause of many fires; the anticipation that there will many more if not curtailed is a scary and realistic thought. We are down over 8 inches of rain so far this year! Doesn’t take a genius to know what they means.

Somewhere in my last article about this very same topic a suggestion was made that we have a “Class Action” lawsuit to stop SeaWorld from their nightly shows. I am all for it but do not know how to go about it. Perhaps some of you reading this might have an idea. I believe there are many of us that would go along with it.

I thought that several years ago we were successful in stopping the SeaWorld Fireworks. What happened to that?

And, before closing this off, I am submitting a picture of my dog Rollo, taken last night while the fireworks were going off. In case you need more explanation, he is hiding in the fireplace to get away from the noise. It is a secure feeling for him; small, and narrow. I finally put his bed in it so that he wasn’t laying in the ash and brick. If you look at his face you can see the fear; it is too bad you can’t see the trembling, because it lasted for over 2 hours. And, by the way, he didn’t come out from there for 6 hours!

Maybe his picture will elicit a little more compassion from those of you that just ignore the pain and suffering of these living things. I hope.