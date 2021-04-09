OB Street Fair, Chili Cook-off and July 4 Fireworks for 2021 Cancelled

“Celebrate the OB Vibe” for June 26 Will Replace Event



The 2021 Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off and July 4th fireworks have been cancelled for this year, due to Covid. The Fair and Cook-off had been scheduled for June 26.

But the Ocean Beach MainStreet Association took the brave step of not risking people’s health and business and organizational monies by putting off any in-person events.

There will be a replacement-type event; OBMA calls it “Celebrate the OB Vibe” which will be held June 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Participating businesses will have specials for the day on display. And an arts and crafts, a children’s area and dance lessons will be offered in designated areas, along with art vendor areas near the Ocean Beach Pier and at Veterans Plaza.

Denny Knox, executive director of the MainStreet Association, told the PL / OB Monthly:

“It just doesn’t feel like it’s the right time to spend that kind of money on an event that may or may not be able to happen. It would be a complete disaster if there was a [COVID-19] surge on June 1 and things got shut down again. So we’re just trying to be realistic about it.”

About the fireworks – Knox is concerned about the expense for the fireworks, which produce no returns, unlike the street fair. She said:

“In a year like this, with what everybody’s been through, I just can’t see us spending $30,000, if we even had it to spend, on the fireworks this year.”

The “Celebrate the OB Vibe” replacement will not have any streets closed, plus there will not be any food booths, beer gardens, stages or music.

Know said:

“It’s going to be Ocean Beach-centric. We will be celebrating all of our local businesses, hoping that everybody comes down and eats at our restaurants and goes to our bars and shops in our stores.”

Of course, not everyone is happy with the second year in a row having these traditional events cancelled. There were groans at the recent Ocean Beach Town Council meeting when this was all announced. Although, board member Arlene Fink congratulated OBMA on its judgment.

“I commend you for keeping Ocean Beach and its residents safe. Good for you for making the hard decision to take care of all of us. You should be proud of yourself.”