High School Senior Says: ‘Something Needs to Be Done About OB’s Homeless, But Talking Bad About Them Is Not the Answer.’

Editordude: The following post about homelessness in Ocean Beach was written and sent to us by Eliana Phillips, who is a senior at High Tech High International. For her class’ final project they had to write about an issue they care about and she chose to write about homelessness in OB. The final part of their project was to send their of writing to a local newspaper so she chose to send it to the OB Rag – and we’re so glad she did. Check it out.

By Eliana Phillips

Homelessness in Ocean Beach has been a long standing issue but it has recently been getting more attention.

Local news boards criticize these people and discredit their situations. “The stench by the wall is overwhelming. I barely go that way anymore. So unfair to the actual residents! Come on SDPD-DO SOMETHING,” said one Ocean Beach local.

“All the trash and sketchy/ drugged out/ aggressive people discourage me from going to the wall and surrounding area…I’ve lived in OB for 10 years and it has never been this bad. I actively report things and communicate with the police, and it’s just disheartening to see the state our great town is in. I don’t understand why the police can’t make it less comfortable for them so the actual citizens can enjoy the beach, parks and town.”

This is an excerpt from a local news article. And while I agree something needs to be done, talking bad about these people is not the answer.

As someone who lives in Ocean Beach myself I have had first hand experience with the people living along the wall and they are no menace to society. They are simply trying to survive.

Especially with covid it makes living much more difficult. And the tourists do not make it easier on them.

Many of these people suffer from mental illnesses.

On any given night in the United States, an estimated 600,000 people are homeless. Of those, approximately 200,000 suffer from serious mental illness. A Gallup poll reported last year that although most Americans feel compassion for homeless men and women they encounter on the street, many are puzzled, not knowing how to react to this growing problem that seemed to emerge out of nowhere.

Some cities have dealt with their homeless populations by jailing individuals for sitting on the streets or sleeping in parks. Other cities, citing public health concerns, have bulldozed encampments and shanty towns built under city bridges.

Unable to find a simple, inexpensive solution to the problem, many individuals and communities prefer to pretend that it does not exist.

While there is no single solution for this problem, some responses have been more successful than others. I do not believe punishing these people for simply existing in Ocean Beach without a home is not a solution at all.

I think we need to help them and offer our support as a community. I believe through proper education on mental health issues we can start to improve the well-being of our homeless population. Proper funding to homeless shelters would also be extremely beneficial.