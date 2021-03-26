Sunday, March 28 Is the 50th Anniversary of the ‘Infamous’ Collier Park Riot

Sunday, March 28 will be the 50th anniversary of the Collier Park Riot. And the OB Rag remembers that moment each year at this time.

But whoa! Riot? What riot? Where is Collier Park and who is Collier? And why should we care? 50 years is a long time, dude.

What Was the Collier Park Riot?

The riot was a violent clash between young people in Ocean Beach protesting the Vietnam war and the sale of land meant for a park with San Diego police officers. During the afternoon of March 28, 1971, a peaceful crowd of hundreds of young OBceans and college students had gathered on a vacant hill site in northeast OB along Greene Street – on what was to become Collier Park – as part of an anti-Vietnam war protest and a ‘clean-up the park’ project.

There had been a huge anti-Vietnam war protest down at the beach, with speeches, guerrilla theater. Then the crowd marched the mile or so up Voltaire to the top of the hill on Greene Street. It was a protest to show support for the creation of a park – as the City was making moves to sell off all the land for apartment developments – but it was also a festive celebration on a Spring day

A free food line had been set up and dishes were being handed out. A local band started to set up on a nearby porch to play for the crowd. And there were plans to clean the block up.

Then a platoon of San Diego Police arrived; the picnic and festive-atmosphere evaporated when the event was declared an unlawful assembly and everyone was ordered to clear out in minutes. The crowd was stunned. Celebration turned to anger and when the police line charged people standing in the grass at Greene and Soto, most everyone scattered. Some didn’t and were arrested.

But the crowd, really pissed off by now, began to throw a barrage of rocks at the police. The police moved down Greene and pushed the crowd towards the ocean. And for hours, a street battle ensued. 50 people were arrested – some went to jail; a patrol car was burned; scores were injured and it was probably one of the wildest day in OB’s history. It certainly was OB’s most violent day.

Where Is Collier Park?

It’s a L-shaped neighborhood park in northeast OB. It’s bordered by Greene Street on its southern end and by Soto on its western side. Technically part of the Peninsula planning area, the space has been in OB for over a hundred years. Torry pines and Eucalyptus trees punctuate the massive green grassy area. People play Frisbee, play catch with their dogs; have picnics, play horseshoes. There used to be playground equipment but over time it crumbled into the dirt.

The land where Collier Park is today was donated to the city and “the children of San Diego” by DC Collier a hundred years ago or so. Now, part of the controversy surrounding the park has been successful efforts over the decades to slice sections off of the original landgrant by Collier. And in the earlly 1970s, the city wanted to sell the last remaining section off to developers to build apartments. But the community objected and built a couple of parks instead – Collier Park and later Bill Cleator Park..

Who is DC Collier?

Collier – or as he liked to be called – “Col. Collier” – was an early San Diego developer and became the father of Ocean Beach due to his many contributions to Ocean Beach and making it a true community. Probably one of the most significant things Collier accomplished was to build a successful trolley line out to Ocean Beach from San Diego. It was completed in 1909.

This new access made it possible to create an Ocean Beach community connected to the larger and growing metropolitan area of San Diego. It very well good be that Collier’s successful streetcar line was the turning point for Ocean Beach. San Diegans now could live at the beach and work or go downtown. This sped up housing in OB and a year later there were a hundred homes, where just two years earlier, there had been but 18.

Collier opened new housing tracts in OB; he graded and paved streets, brought in utilities, planned Voltaire and West Point Loma streets to be wide access streets. Also, in 1909-10, Collier with his own funds built the very first public school, a two-room school for the community, calling it the Ocean Beach School. (Collier accomplished many other things outside OB as well.)

Over the next couple of days, the OB Rag will publish more on the Riot, Collier, the park and why it’s all significant.